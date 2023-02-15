Sergeant Vicki Green said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended a two-vehicle collision between a car and a motorbike in the Bann Road area around 6.25pm."One man, aged in his seventies, sadly died as a result of the collision."The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.“An investigation led by specialist investigators from the Collision Investigation Unit has been commenced and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1714 of 14/2/23."You can also report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”