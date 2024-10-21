Man in his 80s critical after Co Tyrone collision
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the serious road traffic collision in Coagh.
Inspector Knipe said: “We received a report at approximately 4.35pm on Sunday, 20th October of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Tamlaght Road just outside of Coagh.
“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.
“One of the drivers, a 46-year-old man, sustained injuries to his arm. The driver of a second vehicle, an 83-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.
“Both men required hospital treatment. The man aged in his 80s remains in a critical condition at this time.
“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.
“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1191 20/10/24.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.