A man in his 80s is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone yesterday (Sunday).

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the serious road traffic collision in Coagh.

Inspector Knipe said: “We received a report at approximately 4.35pm on Sunday, 20th October of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Tamlaght Road just outside of Coagh.

“Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from other emergency services.

“One of the drivers, a 46-year-old man, sustained injuries to his arm. The driver of a second vehicle, an 83-year-old man, sustained serious injuries.

“Both men required hospital treatment. The man aged in his 80s remains in a critical condition at this time.

“The road was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services. However, it has since fully reopened to traffic.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone with information about what happened, or who has dash-cam or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1191 20/10/24.”