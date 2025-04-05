Man killed in single vehicle road traffic accident in Co Down

stock image

Police have confirmed that a man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Hilltown area on Saturday 5th April.

Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report shortly before 2am on Saturday morning, that a grey coloured Volkwagen Golf had been involved in a collision on the Kilkeel Road.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from our partner emergency services. The front seat passenger of the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene whilst the driver, a man aged 18, was arrested and remains in custody at this time. The Kilkeel Road remains closed as an examination of the scene continues.

“Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances of the collision, and would like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with our enquiries. You can call 101 and quote reference CW 109 05/04/25 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/."