Managing Mycotoxins: Safeguarding pig health and performance

When it comes to pig production, producers are constantly working to balance the performance and health of their pigs with their own profitability.

Even so, one of the most persistent and costly challenges often goes unseen: mycotoxins. These naturally occurring compounds, produced by certain moulds and fungi in crops and feedstuffs, are a global issue for livestock farmers —and pigs are among the most sensitive species affected.

The hidden challenge of mycotoxins

Mycotoxins can be found in cereals, by-products and complete feeds, with contamination arising both in the field and during storage. Weather extremes — such as the wet summers followed by warm autumns often experienced in Northern Europe — create the perfect environment for mould growth.

Alltech's Dr Hazel Rooney

For pig farmers, the impact can be serious. Even at low levels, mycotoxins can impair feed intake, gut health, reproductive performance and immune function. Reduced growth rates, fertility issues in sows and higher veterinary costs are just some of the visible consequences.

Less obvious, but just as concerning, are the subclinical effects that can silently erode margins over time. Economic studies suggest that mycotoxins cost the global pig industry hundreds of millions annually in lost performance. With feed being the single largest input cost on pig farms, safeguarding its quality is essential.

Why pigs are so vulnerable:

The pig’s digestive system is particularly sensitive to mycotoxins. Mycotoxins such as deoxynivalenol (DON, also called vomitoxin) are notorious for suppressing feed intake, while zearalenone (ZEA) can mimic oestrogen, leading to reproductive problems in sows and gilts.

Fumonisins, aflatoxins and ochratoxin A can further damage organs, reduce immunity and increase susceptibility to disease. What makes the challenge more complex is that feedstuffs rarely contain just one mycotoxin. Multiple-mycotoxin contamination, or a “cocktail” of mycotoxins, is the norm, and the combined impact of different toxins can be more harmful than any single toxin alone.

Building a robust mycotoxin control programme

Given the scale of the risk, establishing a robust mycotoxin control programme is vital for modern pig farms. This involves three critical steps:

1. Identify the risk

Testing raw materials and finished feed is the first step toward understanding what you are dealing with. Mycotoxins are invisible to the naked eye, meaning a healthy-

looking crop or batch of feed can still be contaminated. Alltech’s 37+® laboratory analysis is one of the most comprehensive mycotoxin testing services available. By screening for more than 50 mycotoxins across seven groups, the service provides farmers and nutritionists with a clear picture of contamination levels. Importantly, the results are interpreted in terms of animal health and performance, giving practical risk assessments rather than just numbers.

2. Quantify the risk

It’s not just about knowing if a toxin is present; it’s about understanding what certain levels of toxins actually mean for your pigs. Alltech’s risk models use data from the 37+® analysis to assess potential impacts on different life stages, from weaners to finishers to breeding sows and gilts. This allows producers to make informed decisions about diet formulation, raw material sourcing and the need for mitigation.

3. Mitigating the risk

Once a risk is identified, mitigation is essential. This is where mycotoxin binding technologies, such as Alltech’s Mycosorb A+®, play a crucial role. Mycosorb A+ works by binding a broad spectrum of mycotoxins, reducing their absorption from the gut and thereby lowering their harmful effects on the pig. Backed by over 20 years of research and a substantial number of peer-reviewed publications, Mycosorb A+ has become a trusted tool for farmers globally.

Insights from the Alltech European Harvest Survey

Each year, Alltech conducts its annual European Summer Harvest Survey to monitor the presence of mycotoxins across key small grains and forages, including wheat, barley, maize, and grass and maize silages. By collecting and analysing hundreds of samples from across the continent, the programme provides the feed and livestock sectors with a wealth of data and practical insights into the potential risks and mycotoxin contamination patterns.

The survey highlights the type and level of contamination present in a given year — and it also helps farmers, nutritionists and feed manufacturers anticipate the likely challenges facing livestock. This information is a valuable tool for building proactive mycotoxin-control strategies before feed reaches the pig unit.

The results from this year’s survey will be released soon, offering a fresh look at the mycotoxin landscape and what it means for pig production across Europe, so stay tuned for updates from the Alltech ruminant and monogastric teams in the coming months.

Protecting pig health and farm profitability

Ultimately, mycotoxin management is about protecting both pigs and profit margins. For pigs, the benefits of a proactive approach include:

- Improved feed intake and growth rates

- Better reproductive performance

- Stronger immunity and resilience to disease

- More consistent performance across batches

For producers, this translates to higher productivity, fewer costly health setbacks and a more secure return on investment in feed.

Mycotoxins are not a new challenge, but their impact on pig production continues to evolve as weather patterns shift and feed ingredient supply chains change. What remains constant is the need for vigilance. In a sector where margins are tight and efficiency is everything, tackling the invisible threat of mycotoxins is one step farmers cannot afford to overlook. By identifying, quantifying and mitigating the risk through tools such as the Alltech 37+® lab analysis and Mycosorb A+, producers can safeguard the health and performance of their pigs.