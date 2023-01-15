Manual Handling – we all do it but are we doing it right?

However, if carried out incorrectly or repetitively, it can leave you exposed to significant injuries.

Manual handling is one of the most common causes of injury at work. It is responsible for more than a third of all workplace injuries, including musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), such as upper and lower limb pain/disorders, joint and repetitive strain injuries.

Manual handling injuries can happen in any workplace, including farms and building sites, factories, offices, warehouses, hospitals, and while making deliveries. Heavy manual labour, awkward postures, manual materials handling and previous or existing injuries are all risk factors in developing MSDs.

Manual handling - are we doing it right?

The Manual Handling Operations Regulations 1992 (MHOR) require employers to manage the risks to their employees. They must ensure staff avoid hazardous manual handling operations so far as is reasonably practicable.

To ensure safe lifting practices, Lantra offers training in the use of manual handling, this half day training course teaches the practical knowledge needed to understand the risks involved with manual handling, as well as promoting safer lifting in the workplace. On completion of the course, you will be aware of the principles of safe lifting, be aware of the parts of the body that are at risk of injury due to poor handling techniques, understand common injuries and how they occur, and be able to recognise the risks of manual handling.

