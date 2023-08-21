Dr Peter Fitzgeralds Cherryvalley Tyson Fury. Pic: Shorthorn Club

The overall winner this year was a stylish two year old roan in calf heifer Glenisla Eva Broadhooks R553, exhibited by Libby Clarke’s Maralin herd.

Results were as follows:

Champion: Libby Clarke-Glenisla Eva Broadhooks R553

Libby Clarke's Glenisla Eva Broadhooks R553. Pic: Shorthorn Club

Reserve Champion: Dr Peter Fitzgerald-Cherryvalley Tyson Fury

Bull born before 1st January 2022: 1st Leanne Green-Bethlehem Malton EX94

Bull born on or between 1st January 2022-21st August 2022: 1st Dr Peter Fitzgerald-Cherryvalley Tyson Fury; 2nd Percy Lindsey-Rigg Thomas; 3rd Ruth Bleakley-Ballaghneed Royal Rocco

Female born before 1st January 2020 in calf or calf at foot: 1st Rachel Jordan-Annaghanoon Narelle; 2nd Dr Peter Fitzgerald-Cherryvalley Pearl

Gortavoy Feed and Farm Supplies sponsored the Northern Ireland Beef Shorthorn National Show. Pic: Shorthorn Club

Female born in 2021: 1st Libby Clarke-Glenisla Eva Broadhooks R553; 2nd Dr Peter Fitzgerald-Cherryvalley Sharon; 3rd Leanne Green-Aberdona Rothes Rainbow

Female born on or between 1st January 2022 and 31st August 2022- 1st Dr Peter Fitzgerald-Cherryvalley Thriving; 2nd Percy Lindsey-Bushypark Dandelion 5th; 3rd Rachel Jordan-Annaghanoon Lady Sarah

Exhibitor pairs: 1st Dr Peter Fitzgerald-Cherryvalley; 2nd Leanne Green-Derriaghy; 3rd Rachel Jordan-Annaghanoon

Upcoming events

The Cherryvalley Shorthorn herd are holding an online production sale from the 25th-28th August

Commercial Herd Visit and Charity Fundraising auction

On Saturday, 9th September at 12:00 noon the Northern Ireland Beef Shorthorn Club are planning a herd visit and charity fundraiser at the Bawnforth herd by kind invitation of the Fitzsimmons family. This will be a great opportunity to visit a top-class commercial herd and see the Beef Shorthorn in use in a commercial setting. The Fitzsimmons family have very generously donated a heifer for auction on the day raising money for McMillen Nurses.

Donations of other items for the auction would be very welcome.

For further information on club events email [email protected]

Cherryvalley Online Production Sale

The Cherryvalley Shorthorn herd are holding an online production sale from the 25th-28th August which will be a timed sale on MartEye. A viewing day will be held on Saturday 19th August from 10:30am-16:00pm at Cherryvalley Estate. All animals are fully tested and eligible for export and catalogues are available from Ballymena Livestock Market and MartEye. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase award winning genetics from a pedigree beef shorthorn herd.

This sale comprises:

Six maiden heifers

Four in calf heifers

One cow with a calf at foot and back into calf

Three young bulls