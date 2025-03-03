March column from AbbeyAutoline: Fire risks and rising costs this lambing season

The 2025 lambing season is in full swing, with sheds across the country becoming busy maternity wards.

Ewes are being brought in to give birth, and their newborn lambs are following soon after.

While it’s essential to provide a clean, comfortable environment for both ewes and lambs, this often requires large amounts of straw and other bedding materials - materials that can be highly flammable.

Adding to the fire risk, these bedding materials are often stored directly in the lambing sheds where they are needed.

Fire risks and rising costs this lambing season

This creates a dangerous scenario, if a light bulb were to explode, hot fragments could easily fall onto the straw, sparking a fire within seconds.

Light bulbs can explode for several reasons, including loose connections, faulty insulation, or power surges, all of which are common occurrences.

To prevent such incidents, it’s crucial to ensure all light bulb guards are properly installed and functioning.

Another ongoing concern for farmers is the rise in dog attacks on sheep.

The latest statistics show a 50% increase in the cost of sheep worrying in Northern Ireland over the past year.

As public demand for greater access to rural areas with pets grows, these incidents are only expected to rise. However, farmers can protect their flocks with insurance coverage for losses related to dog attacks.

This cover is known as worrying and can be added to an annual farm combined policy.

Cover normally extends to all locations where the flock is kept throughout Northern Ireland.

In positive news, the New Year has brought record prices for beef cattle, sheep, and breeding stock, benefiting farmers across Northern Ireland.

These high prices are expected to remain strong in the months ahead.

With this in mind, it’s crucial for farmers to ensure that the insurance values placed on their livestock reflect their true market worth, especially given the recent price surge.

Farmers should take into account that their young stock will grow in both size and value over the next year, ensuring their insurance coverage aligns with current market trends.

The value should be set at the maximum value of livestock on the farm in the next 12 months, not the value at the time of policy renewal.

Farming assets, whether related to livestock, weather damage, theft, or personal injury, are always vulnerable.

