Mark Logan elected as new President of Holstein UK

Mark Logan was elected as the new President of Holstein UK and Brian Weatherup was elected as a new trustee at the Holstein UK Annual General Meeting on Thursday, 26th June.

The AGM was held as part of the Holstein UK Celebration event, at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

Nick Helyer of the Clampitt herd was given a fond farewell after serving a twelve-month term as Holstein UK President.

Having been elected to the position of President of Holstein UK, Mark Logan of the Clovervale prefix is warmly welcomed to the society.

Mark has been involved with the British Friesian, Holstein, Jersey and Irish Moiled breeds for over fifty years and is well-known throughout the UK, Ireland and further afield. Always willing to help, Mark has always been keen to host numerous Holstein Northern Ireland events at the idyllic Clandeboye Estate, where he worked for 33 years before retiring at the end of 2024.

Having not hailed from a dairy farming background, Mark would spend his school holidays and weekends working at a friend’s dairy farm which ignited his passion for the industry.

Mark began share-milking the Loughside herd of British Friesians in Country Antrim in 1983 where he also started his own small herd under the Ransevyn prefix. With the introduction of the quota system, the Ransevyn herd was sadly dispersed leading Mark to take a job at Clandeboye.

After joining as herdsman for the estate’s 130 cow herd in 1991, Mark agreed to step up to the role of Farm Manager upon the retirement of his predecessor Charlie Williamson in 1992. In 2020, he was promoted to Estate Manager, broadening his responsibilities beyond the farm to include involvement in the wider workings of the 2000-acre property.

When Mark joined Clandeboye, the herd was predominantly British Friesian.

With new herd management and feeding protocols in place, Mark helped to double the production and profitability of the herd which was the first step towards the goal of being one of Northern Ireland’s top herds. Throughout the 90’s, the herd continued to improve and made its debut in the show ring.

In 2007, Mark was awarded the prestigious Holstein UK Premier Herd Award and also earned interbreed Champion titles at both the Balmoral Show and Winter Fair, along with numerous judging appointments throughout the UK and Ireland.

Mark’s dedication to the dairy industry and influence on others shines through when looking at his history of past society and organisation posts. A handful of these include Holstein Northern Ireland Chairman (2005 - 2006), Jersey Cattle Society Director and Current Chairman (2017 - 2025), Irish Moiled Cattle Society President (2023 - 2024) and Royal Ulster Agricultural Society Vice President. Mark was also awarded CARAS Fellowship in 2023.

As he reflected on the change of presidency, Steve Hill, Holstein UK Chairman, stated: "I would like to thank Nick and his family for their commitment and time to Holstein UK throughout the past year. Over the course of his presidency, Nick has attended countless Society, club, and industry events with his wife Topsy. It has been an honour for all of us to have Nick as President of the Society. Additionally, I would like to wish Mark all the best in his new role over the next year.”

Retiring from the Holstein UK Board

Sandy Pirie has stepped down as a representative of Scotland after serving his second term on the Board.

Commenting, Steve Hill said: “Sandy has been an invaluable contributor to the Board, and I am grateful for his experience and expertise. Since his election to the Board in 2018, he has been an excellent advocate for the breed and the Society. It is my sincere pleasure to express our sincere gratitude to Sandy on behalf of Holstein UK and the board of trustees.”

Trustee Appointments

The Yorkshire representative David Lawson (Newbirks), the South Wales representative Richard Thomas (Churchvale), and the Southern representative Ben Yates (Wowcow) have been re-elected for a second term.

Mr Brian Weatherup (Parkend) has been elected as a representative for Scotland. Based in Fife, Scotland, Brian and his family own the Parkend and Lesmay herds. Brian has been involved with the Holstein breed since his early years and continues to support young people in the industry today.

Brian and his family are prominent on the show scene across Scotland and the UK and Brian himself has also had many judging appointments throughout the UK. He is passionate about the value of pedigree and promoting the Holstein breed and is looking forward to his time on the Board. He hopes to explore ways in which the Society can help members utilise their information through the full range of services provided by the Society.