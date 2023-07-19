Mark is the manager of well-known Clandeboye Estate which is situated just outside Bangor.

He has judged many shows in Northern Ireland as well as the IHFA’s Emerald Expo event. In Great Britain he has judged Holsteins at the Royal Highland Show; All-breeds at the AgriScot and will be at the Royal Welsh Show next week judging the Dairy Interbreeds.

Mark is no stranger to the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow having won Reserve Champion in 2008. Indeed, during his time as an Agriculture student at CAFRE Greenmount he worked on the Ballymoney farm of the very first judge of ‘The Baileys’, Bertie Kerr.

Mark Logan

Reflecting on his role as its judge, 40 years on, he says: “It is an honour to be asked to judge the Diageo Baileys Champion Cow. The contest is regarded as the most prestigious within the summer shows’ circuit on the island of Ireland. It consistently attracts only top-class cows. I will be looking out for the breeder who can show me the ‘complete package’ in the parade ring. The winning cow in August will have to have it all - balance, dairy strength, quality through the udder and great locomotion.”

Originally from Co. Antrim, Mark has been managing the 670-acre Clandeboye Estate farm since 1991. He and his team have built up an impressive pedigree herd of 70 Holstein and 30 Jersey cows that boasts a lineage that goes back to the renowned Holstein families (Rosinas and Willows) and Jersey families (Evitas and Marbles) and produces 2,500 litres of milk per day on average. Environment and economic sustainability go hand-in-hand in Mark’s management of the estate with a circular economy solution of an anaerobic digester installed in 2016 that is now fuelling 100% of the estate’s electricity requirements and almost all of its heating and hot water.

With an increased prize fund to mark the 40th year of the competition and the 80th Anniversary of the Virginia Show, judging of the competition which takes place on 23rd August gets underway at 3pm. The breeder of the Bailey Champion will receive a €3,000 prize; followed by €1,500 and €800 for Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention respectively. Other awards will be presented across several categories, including Junior Cows in their second lactation. The Best Junior Cow category has prizes worth €1,550 in total. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category carries a fund of €1,550 with 1st place worth €750.

