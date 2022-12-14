The news was announced on a Facebook post earlier this afternoon.

It said: “Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond our control, Crumlin Mart Massereene will no longer operate at 99 Dublin Road, Antrim.

“Our last sale at Massereene will take place on Monday 19th December 2022.

“From Monday 2 January 2023 and every Monday thereafter from 8.00 to 12 noon we will offer a weigh-in and collection centre at 10 Dunore Road Crumlin BT29 3DZ.

“The new yard is approximately two miles from our current premises.

“We wish to sincerely thank all who have supported the market over the past years and to assure all customers, both old and new, of our continued best efforts to assist you to market your stock in a friendly, efficient and cost effective manner.