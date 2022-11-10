Mason’s set to sponsor November dairy sale

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the catalogue features an entry of 115 fresh calved heifers and cows, and four springing heifers due in November and December.

Pre-sale judging gets underway at 10.00am, and will be followed by the sale at 11.30am. The event is generously sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds.

Entries have been received from leading herds including:

Colin Purdy, Mason’s Animal Feeds with Holstein NI secretary John Martin, and committee member Wallace Gregg. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Ardgonnell, Ards (16), Beechview, Carrowcroft (15), Garaba, Greenisle, Happy, Hilltara (26), Matfield, Modelfarm, Mountainview, Relough (23), Topstall, as well as vendors Colm McBride and Ronnie Johnston.

The animals selling are daughters of top AI sires such as Rager Red, Rubicon, ABS Mixer, Aristocrat, Fynn, AltaLawson, AltaLeap, Sassafras, Delta B52, Rubi-Haze, Entity, Outlay and Ragtime.

Bidding is also available online via the Livestock Live App, or log on to www.livestock-live.com.

Please contact Taaffe Auction on or before Wednesday, 16th November to verify online bidding approval, as this cannot be granted on the morning of the sale.

Advertisement

Catalogues are available on request on the auctioneers on tel: 00353 41 9881288, or view online at www.taaffeauctions.com.