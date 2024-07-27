Massive kick back against DAERA plan to go digital only

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Ulster Farmers’ Union and the Agricultural Consultants Association are calling out DAERA following their sudden announcement that they will be moving solely to digital communication.

​According to both organisations, this decision was taken without any consultation and one member of every farm business in Northern Ireland will be expected to set up their own Government Gateway and email address to enable this transition.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: "The UFU believe that DAERA’s decision to do away with paper communications completely, presents a huge challenge for our older members who may not have the necessary resources such as sound internet connection, or are not confident in their digital literacy skills, to be able to comply with this drastic change. It could create mental stress for the farmer and problems for the farm business if this method of communication with the Department no longer exists.”

He added: “Right now, Northern Ireland agriculture is undergoing generational changes with the new ag policy being rolled out. Various schemes are now in place including the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.

John McLenaghan, UFU deputy president

"To date, farmers in the different zones have been notified about when to apply by letter and it has proved to be very effective. Further changes are to come in the following years and DAERA need to make sure this is communicated effectively so that all farmers are aware - paper communications must be a key part of this.

“DAERA did not consult before making their decision to move solely to digital communications and we urge the Department to reconsider with immediate effect.”

Rory Gormley, Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) secretary said: “The management committee and members of the Agricultural Consultants Association wish to express their deep concern at DAERA’s decision to compel one member of every farm business in Northern Ireland to set up their own Government Gateway and email address in order to allow DAERA to do away with paper communications.

“This decision will affect approximately 6,000 farm businesses who currently use agents to assist them in submitting SFP claims, Nitrate Derogation Submissions and Animal Movements on NIFAIS. This does not include businesses which receive digital assistance in their local DAERA Direct Offices."

He continued: "Farmers use agents for this work simply because some of them are too busy to find the time and some have no experience dealing with emails, online applications and digital forms.

“The fact that DAERA have taken this decision without any consultation with any of the stakeholders is regrettable and the decision should be firmly put on hold until a full impact assessment has been carried out and stakeholders properly consulted.”

ACA chairman, Damian McCloskey commented: “This came up at a stakeholder meeting, involving DAERA officials, three weeks ago.

“And the idea just won’t fly. Between 10% and 15% of farmers in Northern Ireland don’t have computers, Iphones and/or email addresses.

“And they are not going to change now. This is, very much, an age-related issue. Older farmers don’t do digital.

“In addition, many farmers are happy to allow consultants act on their behalf when it comes to making the likes of completing and submitting single payment applications.

“And, again, these farmers do not want to change a system that has worked well for them over many years.”

A follow-up stakeholder meeting involving representatives from the UFU, NIAPA and ACA is scheduled for October.

Damian McCloskey again: “The DAERA decision to move solely to digital communication will be the number one item on the agenda at that time.