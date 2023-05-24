Matt’s Flock is buzzing about Balmoral Show win
There was great excitement around the packed ring as Judge Andrew Baillie chose the shearling ewe from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, Kinawley. Sired by Buckles Fizzy Pop and out of Matt’s Equipped, she is a full sister to the £8k ram lamb Matt’s Hercules. The Perpetual Challenge Cup, for Best Home Bred Sheep, and Female Champion were both also awarded to Matt’s Honeybee ET. The shearling ewe has winning ways in her blood with her grandmother, Matt’s Curious, picking up Overall Champion at the Irish Beltex National Show in Omagh in 2018.
In Reserve Champion spot was Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s ram lamb, Bodoney Jackpot ET, which is out of last year's Champion, Bodoney Emerald. The McCutcheon Family from Trillick had great success on the day, winning the first four classes as well as taking home Reserve Best Pair of Lambs, Best Group of Three, Male Champion, Reserve Best Home Bred and Reserve Champion.
Other notable Beltex wins at Balmoral included Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock picking up Reserve Female Champion with her shearling ewe, as well as G & J Scott of BessyBell Flock winning Reserve Male Champion and Best Pair of Lambs. Both exhibitors also went on to have success in the exhibitor bred pairs and singles competitions with Gary Scott coming 1st with his Pair of Ram Lambs, as well as placing 3rd in both the Ram Lamb and Ewe Lamb classes and 4th in the Pair of Ewe Lambs class. Elizabeth McAllister also placed, securing 4th in the Ewe Lamb class.
Balmoral Show Beltex Sheep Results 2023
Judge Andrew Baillie, Carstairs Flock, Lanarkshire
Aged Ram: 1, A & J McCutcheon
Shearling Ram: 1, A & J McCutcheon; 2, M & K Diamond, MKD.H1439
Ram Lamb: 1, A & J McCutcheon, JAM.J040; 2, G & J Scott, JUL.J5619; 3, M & K Diamond, MKD.J001
Aged Ewe: 1, A & J McCutcheon
Shearling Ewe: 1, M Burleigh, MAT.H093; 2, E McAllister, LIZ.H032; 3, M Burleigh, MAT.H038
Ewe Lamb: 1, E McAllister, LIZ.J012; 2, G & J Scott, JUL.J002; 3, M & K Diamond, MKD.J017
Group of Three: 1, A & J McCutcheon; 2, M & K Diamond; 3, J Ferguson
Pair of Lambs: 1, G & J Scott: 2, A & J McCutcheon
Male Champion - 1st Prize Ram Lamb, A & J McCutcheon
Reserve Male - 2nd Prize Ram Lamb, G & J Scott
Female Champion - 1st Prize Shearling Ewe, M Burleigh
Reserve Female - 2nd Prize Shearling Ewe, E McAllister
Supreme Champion - Shearling Ewe, Matt’s Honeybee ET, M Burleigh
Reserve Supreme - Ram Lamb, Bodoney Jackpot ET, A & J McCutcheon
Perpetual Challenge Cup, Best Homebred - Shearling Ewe, Matt’s Honeybee ET, M Burleigh
Reserve Best Homebred - Ram Lamb, Bodoney Jackpot ET, A & J McCutcheon
