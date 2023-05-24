Matt’s Flock is buzzing about Balmoral Show win

There was great excitement around the packed ring as Judge Andrew Baillie chose the shearling ewe from Matthew Burleigh’s Matt’s Flock, Kinawley. Sired by Buckles Fizzy Pop and out of Matt’s Equipped, she is a full sister to the £8k ram lamb Matt’s Hercules. The Perpetual Challenge Cup, for Best Home Bred Sheep, and Female Champion were both also awarded to Matt’s Honeybee ET. The shearling ewe has winning ways in her blood with her grandmother, Matt’s Curious, picking up Overall Champion at the Irish Beltex National Show in Omagh in 2018.

In Reserve Champion spot was Andrew and Jamie McCutcheon’s ram lamb, Bodoney Jackpot ET, which is out of last year's Champion, Bodoney Emerald. The McCutcheon Family from Trillick had great success on the day, winning the first four classes as well as taking home Reserve Best Pair of Lambs, Best Group of Three, Male Champion, Reserve Best Home Bred and Reserve Champion.

Other notable Beltex wins at Balmoral included Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock picking up Reserve Female Champion with her shearling ewe, as well as G & J Scott of BessyBell Flock winning Reserve Male Champion and Best Pair of Lambs. Both exhibitors also went on to have success in the exhibitor bred pairs and singles competitions with Gary Scott coming 1st with his Pair of Ram Lambs, as well as placing 3rd in both the Ram Lamb and Ewe Lamb classes and 4th in the Pair of Ewe Lambs class. Elizabeth McAllister also placed, securing 4th in the Ewe Lamb class.

The Diamond Family ahead of judging.

Balmoral Show Beltex Sheep Results 2023

Judge Andrew Baillie, Carstairs Flock, Lanarkshire

Aged Ram: 1, A & J McCutcheon

Shearling Ram: 1, A & J McCutcheon; 2, M & K Diamond, MKD.H1439

Beltex Reserve Champion Bodoney Jackpot ET.

Ram Lamb: 1, A & J McCutcheon, JAM.J040; 2, G & J Scott, JUL.J5619; 3, M & K Diamond, MKD.J001

Aged Ewe: 1, A & J McCutcheon

Shearling Ewe: 1, M Burleigh, MAT.H093; 2, E McAllister, LIZ.H032; 3, M Burleigh, MAT.H038

Ewe Lamb: 1, E McAllister, LIZ.J012; 2, G & J Scott, JUL.J002; 3, M & K Diamond, MKD.J017

Gary Scott’s winning Pair of Lambs.

Group of Three: 1, A & J McCutcheon; 2, M & K Diamond; 3, J Ferguson

Pair of Lambs: 1, G & J Scott: 2, A & J McCutcheon

Male Champion - 1st Prize Ram Lamb, A & J McCutcheon

Reserve Male - 2nd Prize Ram Lamb, G & J Scott

Beltex Champion Matt’s Honeybee ET.

Female Champion - 1st Prize Shearling Ewe, M Burleigh

Reserve Female - 2nd Prize Shearling Ewe, E McAllister

Supreme Champion - Shearling Ewe, Matt’s Honeybee ET, M Burleigh

Reserve Supreme - Ram Lamb, Bodoney Jackpot ET, A & J McCutcheon

Perpetual Challenge Cup, Best Homebred - Shearling Ewe, Matt’s Honeybee ET, M Burleigh

Reserve Best Homebred - Ram Lamb, Bodoney Jackpot ET, A & J McCutcheon

Matthew Burleigh and Rachel Almond inspecting their sheep before judging.

Beltex exhibitors John and Vicky Ferguson.

Brothers Jamie and Jayden McCutcheon from Bodoney Flock are pictured with their Pair of Beltex Lambs who placed second in the class.

The McCutcheon Family, Trillick, secured first place in the Group of Three.

Club Chairman Eddie O’Neill with his son Eoghan enjoying Balmoral Show.

Club Secretary Libby Wilson pictured with niece Sophie McAllister.

Winner of the Pair of Lambs was G&J Scott. Gary Scott (left) is pictured with Eoghan O’Neill and Judge Andrew Baillie.

Andrew McClutcheon and family with Jamie from ABP and Judge Andrew Baillie at The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Female texel champion Matthew Burleigh with Rachel Almond Heater Pennington ABP and judge Andrew Baillie at The Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) Balmoral Show held in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Judge Andrew Baillie and Sophie McAllister are pictured with Elizabeth McAllister’s class winning ewe lamb.

Jamie McCutcheon, Trillick and Judge Andrew Baillie with the Bodoney Flock class winning ewe.