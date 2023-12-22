Matt’s Halle Berry leading lady at Beltex Show
The Supreme Champion’s dam is Carrigans Dacia and she is sired by Buckles Fizzy Pop who has bred a son to 8k gns and four to 4k gns.
The win brings the 2023 season to a fantastic finish for Burleigh who had many notable achievements across the year, with half-sisters of Matt’s Halle Berry, including Balmoral Show Beltex Champion, Dungannon Beltex Supreme and Reserve Champions and Beltex Irish National Show Champion.
The show was judged by Donegal’s Russell Tinney, of Dunduff Flock, Manorcunningham. Russell was delighted to have been asked to judge and was very impressed by the quality of sheep on show. He chose the Champion for her “well defined muscle and great length” and liked her that much he was the highest bidder on the day, taking her home for the princely sum of 1000gns.
The Reserve Champion and top priced sheep was Kells-based Elizabeth McAllister’s shearling ewe, Artnagullion Hana, Lot 24. Douglas Nisbet from Loughbrickland was the purchaser, with the shearling ewe topping the sale for 1900gns, beating last year’s highest price by 100gns. She is out of Artnagullion Tit and is sired by Rathbone Eagle Has Landed.
Kevin McCarthy from Comber took first and second in the Aged Ewe class with Lot 3, Ballycreelly Gloria and Lot 4, Ballycreelly Fortune respectively. Glenarm’s Hugh and Eddie O’Neill were also in the top prices, getting 550gns for Lot 18, Lagyveagh Hop Scotch.
The next Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders’ Club event is the AGM, all current and prospective Beltex breeders are welcome. More details will be released on the Club’s Facebook page.
SHOW RESULTS:
Supreme Champion: Matt’s Halle Berry, Lot 7, Shearling Ewe from Matthew Burleigh’s Matts Flock, Kinawley
Reserve Champion: Artnagullion Hana, Lot 24, Shearling Ewe from Elizabeth McAllister’s Artnagullion Flock, Kells.
Class 1 – Aged Ewes
First: Ballycreelly Gloria, Lot 3, K&A McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock, Comber
Second: Ballycreelly Fortune, Lot 4, K&A McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock, Comber
Class 2 - Shearling Ewes:
First: Matt’s Halle Berry, Lot 7, Matthew Burleigh’s Matts Flock, Kinawley
Second: Artnagullion Hana, Lot 24, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
Third: Lakeview JFF.H022, Lot 13, Gary Beacom, Lakeview Flock, Fivemiletown
Fourth: Artnagullion Hocus Pocus, Lot 22, Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Kells
The judge was Russell Tinney, Dunduffs Flock, Manorcunningham.