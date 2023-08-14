Maxwell Waddell Memorial tractor run raises over £4,000

Pictured at the cheque presentation last Wednesday for the Maxwell Waddell Memorial tractor run which raised a total of £4,450.50 for the Southern Area Hospice Services, Newry are (from left) Carol and Jennifer Waddell, Lorraine and Alex Berry, Colum Ferris, Harry Berry, Beth Nummy, Jimmy Hughes, organiser of the tractor run and James McCaffrey, fundraising manager at the Southern Area Hospice, Newry.

Friends and family of the late Maxie Waddell organised a tractor run in his memory earlier this month.

Maxie was a great supporter of the Hospice in Newry and had been involved in fundraising events.