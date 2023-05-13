May means it's show time across NI

​“This is also an important month for farmers preparing to fill in their Single Farm Payment applications and the advice is to ensure the acres farmed tallies with their farm combined insurance policy,” said Richard.

“A farm combined policy is a combination of specific insurances under one policy. These could include farm buildings, farm contents, livestock, public liability and employers’ liability.

“Each farm combined policy is built specifically to suit each individual farm. It’s not a one size fits all policy as the farmer tailors it to their own needs.

It's show time across Northern Ireland

“Under the public liability section of the farm combined policy it is important to declare the total acres farmed, including those taken in conacre.

“This area farmed could change every year so farmers need to tell their broker if their acreage farmed has changed. This mostly applies to the extensive beef, dairy and sheep farmers.

“When you get into the intensive pigs and poultry sectors the rating factor for public liability is based on turnover,” he said.

With Balmoral Show coming to a close, Richard reminds livestock exhibitors to check their public liability and livestock in transit insurance sections to ensure they are covered for future shows.

Richard said: “It is crucial that livestock exhibitors have public liability insurance when they bring animals to a show. In addition, they may need employers’ liability in case they ask someone to help them.

“Anyone who helps an exhibitor at a show could be classed as an employee. For example, a groomer, or someone to help lead the cattle around the ring, needs to be covered under employers’ liability.”

Cattle in transit also need to be insured, particularly as these livestock are high value pedigree cattle or sheep.

“Livestock in transit is a section under a farm combined policy,” said Richard. “Farmers need to be clear that while the livestock trailer can be insured under an agri vehicle policy, the goods inside the trailer, in this case livestock, has to be covered under livestock in transit, as part of the farm combined policy.

“Farmers need to be aware that some insurers have an internal load limit for transit, which means they have a cap on the maximum value of the animal or animals being towed in the trailer.

“If the value of the load is higher than the insurer’s limit, then farmers need to request additional cover limits,” said Richard.

Buying a new stock bull for the farm can be an expensive decision for farmers as it represents quite a large investment. The bull could potentially suffer a fatal injury or illness, so the advice is to have an appropriate policy to cover such eventualities.

Richard said: “Farmers will be purchasing new bulls at this time of year and it’s essential to get the bulls familiarised early with the farm, with the staff and the surroundings.

“There should always be maximum levels of safety practised when working with bulls. Farmers can insure the bull itself on an individual basis for all risks mortality including loss of use. This cover is arranged on an individual basis for the specific animal. This differs from standard livestock herd cover as the animal is insured for death by illness and disease along with loss of use. Notifiable diseases such as TB will be excluded from this cover.

AbbeyAutoline would like to thank all the visitors that came to the stand at Balmoral Show and urges them to contact their local AbbeyAutoline office for any insurance needs.

If you are looking for further information or advice on public liability or any other issue relating to farm insurance then please contact the specialist Farm Team at AbbeyAutoline, 08000 66 55 44 or visit https://www.abbeyautoline.co.uk/farm-insurance