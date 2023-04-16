Mayo HealthCare to now include Zinc in all cattle and youngstock boluses

Due to demand and feedback from the industry they will be adding Zinc also as an essential part of their bolus formulation including their youngstock bolus.A marginal deficiency in zinc can have various effects on calves, as zinc plays an important role in many physiological processes in animals, including growth, immune function, and reproduction.

Here are some of the potential effects of a marginal deficiency in zinc on calves:1. Growth retardation:

Zinc is essential for proper growth and development in calves.

It is important to ensure that calves receive adequate amounts of zinc in their diet.

A marginal deficiency in zinc can lead to slower growth rates and reduced weight gain.2. Poor immune function:

Zinc is important for the proper functioning of the immune system.

A marginal deficiency in zinc can lead to weakened immunity, making calves more susceptible to infections and diseases.3. Skin and hoof problems:

Zinc is involved in the synthesis of keratin, a protein that makes up skin, hair, and hooves.

A marginal deficiency in zinc can lead to skin lesions, scaly or crusty skin, and poor hoof growth.4. Reproductive problems:

Zinc is important for reproductive function in both males and females.

A marginal deficiency in zinc can lead to reduced fertility, poor semen quality in males, and delayed onset of puberty in females.Overall, a marginal deficiency in zinc can have a significant impact on the health and productivity of calves.

It is important to ensure that calves receive adequate amounts of zinc in their diet to support their growth, immune function, and overall health.The same concept is now being applied to all the range of Trace Element boluses being offered by Mayo HealthCare.