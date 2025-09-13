McAleer warns no one should have to choose between home and care
The Sinn Féin MLA said: ''This report lays bare the stark reality for too many families in our rural and farming communities, who are being left behind at the most vulnerable time in life. The evidence is clear: nearly two-thirds of rural residents with life-limiting conditions are not receiving the care and support they need. That is simply not acceptable.
''Farming families, in particular, face unique pressures, trying to care for a loved one while maintaining the viability of the farm, often without access to local palliative services or financial support. It is sad that many are being forced to choose between staying in their homes and accessing the care they deserve.
''I fully support the call for targeted investment, better commissioning of rural palliative care services, and the development of sustainable models that recognise the realities of rural life.
''As spokesperson for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, I will be pressing for cross-departmental collaboration to ensure that rural voices are heard and that end-of-life care is treated not as a postcode lottery, but as a fundamental right.''