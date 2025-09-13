McAleer warns no one should have to choose between home and care

Following an event by Hospice UK at Stormont on Monday, the West Tyrone MLA, Declan McAleer expressed deep concern about the findings of their latest report, 'Bringing Care Closer to Home'.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sinn Féin MLA said: ''This report lays bare the stark reality for too many families in our rural and farming communities, who are being left behind at the most vulnerable time in life. The evidence is clear: nearly two-thirds of rural residents with life-limiting conditions are not receiving the care and support they need. That is simply not acceptable.

''Farming families, in particular, face unique pressures, trying to care for a loved one while maintaining the viability of the farm, often without access to local palliative services or financial support. It is sad that many are being forced to choose between staying in their homes and accessing the care they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''I fully support the call for targeted investment, better commissioning of rural palliative care services, and the development of sustainable models that recognise the realities of rural life.

Pictured at the event organised by Hospice UK at Stormont on Monday

''As spokesperson for Agriculture and Rural Affairs, I will be pressing for cross-departmental collaboration to ensure that rural voices are heard and that end-of-life care is treated not as a postcode lottery, but as a fundamental right.''