McAleer welcomes cross-party support for tackling tackling bovine tuberculosis

By Ruth Rodgers
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed cross-party support for Sinn Féin’s motion in the Assembly on Tuesday for tackling bovine tuberculosis (TB).

The party’s agriculture spokesperson said: “I welcome cross-party support for Sinn Féin’s motion in the Assembly to highlight the devastating impact that bovine TB has on our farming families, rural communities, and the wider agricultural economy.

“By working with the other parties we can ensure that a common sense approach is implemented to eradicate this disease, protect livelihoods, and support the future of our agricultural industry.

“I will continue to stand with our farmers and work to ensure rural communities can continue to thrive."

Related topics:Declan McAleerSinn Fein

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice