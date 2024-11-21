McAleer welcomes cross-party support for tackling tackling bovine tuberculosis
Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer has welcomed cross-party support for Sinn Féin’s motion in the Assembly on Tuesday for tackling bovine tuberculosis (TB).
The party’s agriculture spokesperson said: “I welcome cross-party support for Sinn Féin’s motion in the Assembly to highlight the devastating impact that bovine TB has on our farming families, rural communities, and the wider agricultural economy.
“By working with the other parties we can ensure that a common sense approach is implemented to eradicate this disease, protect livelihoods, and support the future of our agricultural industry.
“I will continue to stand with our farmers and work to ensure rural communities can continue to thrive."
