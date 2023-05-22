McArdle bird is first home from Skibbereen

Gary Hughes & Son Winning Blue Yearling Hen direct from a kit of 6 from O' Roory Hill Studs best bloodlines. This was only her 4th ever race and was never trained as a young bird.

Race marking took place in centres on Thursday with the liberation taking place a day earlier as scheduled on Friday, 19th May due to unfavourable weather forecast given. A total of 431 members sent 4,180 birds to the Skibbereen National. The birds were liberated at 9:00 AM in a light North Westerly wind.

The first National winning bird of the N.I.P.A season belongs to D C & P McArdle of Armagh H.P.S in Section E.

Many congratulations to the McArdle’s on claiming 1st National N.I.P.A from Skibbereen. Also, big congratulations to Ian Gibb & Sons of Glenavy H.P.S. on finishing 2nd National. And congratulations to Alan Feeney & Son of Gilford H.P.S. finishing 3rd National.

Gary Hughes & Son, Winners of Newry Centre, Newry & District H.P.S & Newry City Invitation completing the hattrick while also finishing 7th National

SECTION C REPORT

The Winner of Section C (77/843) from Skibbereen National was Rea & Magill of Larne & District H.P.S. The duo wins the Section for the 2nd week on the bounce. Overall, they finish 1st Club (147 Birds) 1st Section C (843 Birds) and 6th National (4,180 Birds).

Ballycarry & District: 1st E. Arthurs 1372; 2nd N J Arthurs 1323; 3rd N J Arthurs 1310; 4th Lynch Bros 1300; 5th E Arthurs 1269; 6th S. Beattie & Dtr 1253

Ballyclare & District: 1st Higginson & Fasciola 1370; 2nd Higginson & Fasciola 1350; 3rd A&T Agnew 1350; 4th A&T Agnew 1349; 5th G&R Lawrie 1347; 6th W R Moore & Son 1332

Philip Boal of P&J Boal Winner of Dromore Centre & Dromore H.P.S finishing 5th & 13th National

Carrick Social: 1st Mr Mrs Robinson 1374; 2nd D&J Armstrong 1371; 3rd Mr Mrs Robinson 1368; 4th Mr Mrs R. Reid & Son 1364; 5th Mr Mrs R. Reid & Son 1362; 6th D&J Armstrong & Son 1357

Doagh & District: 1st Mr & Mrs McNeilly 1372; 2nd D&R Turkington 1332; 3rd A&N Lewis 1327; 4th D&S Suitters & Son 1324; 5th J&R Scott 1309; 6th Mr & Mrs McNeilly 1294

Eastway H.P.S: 1st Geoff Dickie 1363; 2nd R&W Irvine 1363; 3rd J. Burrows 1363; 4th G. McKenna 1362; 5th Geoff Dickie 1362; 6th D&J Campbell 1362

Glenarm & District: 1st K S McLoy 1302; 2nd G. McWhirter 1298; 3rd McMullan Bros 1262; 4th K S McLoy 1231; 5th J&R Baxter 1230; 6th O. O’Neill & Son 1218

Bingham & Seaton's Dam of their Skibbereen Winner; Well done to my great friends Leo, Dora & Willy delighted for you

Horseshoe H.P.S: 1st K&D Hagans 1328; 2nd Jim Hastings 1313; 3rd K&D Hagans 1300; 4th K&D Hagans 1283; 5th N. Ferguson & Son 1261; 6th Jim Hastings 1236

Kingsmoss: 1st J&S Graham 1298; 2nd Knowles & Hill 1294; 3rd T. Cairns & Sons 1262; 4th J. Dawson & Son 1257; 5th T. Cairns & Son 1239; 6th R&C Johnston 1214

Larne & District: 1st Rea & Magill 1386; 2nd G K & I Moxham 1368; 3rd D&P Harvey 1367; 4th R.Mills & Son 1358; 5th D&P Harvey 1354; 6th Rea & Magill 1349

Ligoniel & District: 1st Bingham & Seaton 1365; 2nd W. Gilmore 1364; 3rd McMurray & Anderson 1362; 4th Ed Heaney & Son 1360; 5th C. McManus 1360; 6th J. Smyth 1359

Ian Gibb & Son Peter, The Winners of Section D; 2nd National

SECTION D REPORT

The Winner of Section D (45/486) from Skibbereen National was Ian Gibb & Sons of Glenavy H.P.S. The lads Finish 1st Club, 1st Section (486 Birds) and 2nd National (4,180 Birds).

Dromore Centre: (18/239) 1st P&J Boal 1386; 2nd M. McClure 1382; 3rd P&J Boal 1375; 4th Tomlinson & Wilson 1370; 5th R. Keegan & Son 1365; 6th Russel Bros 1361

Colin H.P.S: 1st J. Gregory & Sons 1376; 2nd O&M Monaghan 1362; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1359; 4th Johnston Bros 1354; 5th J. Gregory & Sons 1349; 6th O&M Monaghan 1348

Derriaghy: NO RESULT GIVEN YET

Dromara H.P.S: 1st Russell Bros 1361; 2nd N. Edgar & Son 1354; 3rd D. Aiken 1350; 4th N. Edgar & Son 1350; 5th N. Edgar & Son 1335; 6th N. Edgar & Son 1335

John J McCabe, Winner of Millvale H.P.S. Keep up the great work JJ wee Ron will be proud the way you are racing

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: 1st P&J Boal 1386; 2nd P&J Boal 1375; 3rd Tomlinson & Wilson 1370; 4th R. Keegan & Son 1351; 5th R. Keegan & Son 1350; 6th S. Delaney 1344

Glen H.P.S: 1st J&D Braniff 1364; 2nd J. Ward & Son 1362; 3rd J. Kennedy & Son 1362; 4th J. Ward & Son 1359; 5th K. Mullan 1354; 6th P. Farrelly& Son 1337

Glenavy & District: 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1392; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1367; 3rd Lilley & Withers 1355; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1339

Harmony H.P.S: 1st M. McClure 1382; 2nd M. Foulis 1362; 3rd B. Wallace 1347; 4th S. Delaney 1344; 5th M. Foulis 1333; 6th Abernethy & Turner 1332

Hillsborough & Maze: 1st I. Rollins & Son 1370; 2nd I. Rollins & Son 1354; 3rd J. Greenaway 1340; 4th J. Greenaway 1339; 5th I. Rollins & Son 1337; 6th J. Greenaway 1332

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: 1st S G Briggs 1361; 2nd S G Briggs 1361; 3rd S G Briggs 1360; 4th G. Smyth 1328; 5th G. Smyth 1327; 6th R. Topping & Son 1326

South Belfast H.P.S: 1st B. Hutchinson 1343; 2nd B. Hutchinson 1325

Titanic H.P.S: NO RESULT GIVEN YET

Trinity H.P.S: 1st C. McVeigh & Ptns 1358; 2nd J&L Smyth 1337; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1322; 4th J&L Smyth 1320; 5th P&K McCarthy 1307; 6th P&K McCarthy 1307

SECTION F REPORT

The Winner of Section F (32/329) from Skibbereen National was McCartan & Woodside of Crossgar H.P.S. The duo Paul & Darren Finishes 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th Club, 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th Section (329 Birds) 65th National had two birds arrive together. The Section F Winning bird is a blue check yearling hen, her breeding is mainly Gus Janssen. The second pigeon taking 2nd Section F is a 4-year-old blue hen, with her breeding being Patrick Boeckx, Gus Janssen and Herman Cuesters. This hen previously won Section F from the Skibbereen OB National in 2021 and the previous year she was 2nd Open East Down Combine Skibbereen OB Classic. The lads also had another 2 birds arrive together for fifth and sixth section.

Ards: D/S

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: 1st Burgess & Brennan 1346; 2nd Burgess & Brennan 1346; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1337; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1321; 5th Burgess & Brennan 1313

Comber Central H.P.S: 1st W&L Robinson 1308

Corrigs: NO RESULT GIVEN YET

Crossgar: 1st McCartan & Woodside 1361; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1360; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1345; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1344; 5th Adair & McComb 1327; 6th McCartan & Woodside 1523

Downpatrick Premier: 1st J. Crossan 1334; 2nd T. Burns 1305; 3rd S. Milligan & Dtr 1296; 4th Telford Brothers 1295

Killyleagh Central: 1st McComb Bros 1332

Killyleagh & District: NO RESULT GIVEN YET

Kircubbin: 1st NO RESULT GIVEN YET

Newtownards H.P.S: NO RESULT GIVEN YET

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (35/418) from Skibbereen National was Sammy Ogle of Drumnavady H.P.S. Sammy wins Section G for the second time this season. Overall, he finishes 1st Club, 1st Section (418 Birds) and 4th National (4,180 Birds). The Section Winner’s Sire is a Stephen Lambrechts of Wayne Doonan - Cock Crow Breeding Lofts he won 3 firsts for Tom McKinstry and bred the Fermoy section winner from last year.

Banbridge Centre: (13/142)1st S. Ogle 1386; 2nd F. Simpson 1368; 3rd S. Ogle 1362; 4th McCracken Bros 1359; 5th D&K Mallen 1340; 6th S. Ogle 1339

Newry Centre: (18/210) 1st Gary Hughes & Son 1386; 2nd J F McCabe & Son 1371; 3rd JJ McCabe 1365; 4th Gary Hughes & Son 1361; 5th R. Williamson 1358; 6th Owen Markey 1355

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: 1st Owen Markey 1355; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1345; 3rd Owen Markey 1341; 4th E&B McAteer 1316; 5th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1316; 6th A. McAteer 1313

Banbridge H.P.S: 1st F. Simpson 1380; 2nd McCracken Bros 1359; 3rd D&K Mallen 1340; 4th R. Carson 1328; 5th T. Mallon 1312; 6th McCracken Bros 1309

Banbridge Social: 1st McCracken Bros 1359; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1328; 3rd McCracken Bros 1309; 4th E. McAlinden 1308; 5th McCracken Bros 1305; 6th McCracken Bros 1298

Drumnavady: 1st S. Ogle 1386; 2nd S. Ogle 1362; 3rd D&K Mallen 1340; 4th S. Ogle 1339; 5th S. Ogle 1335; 6th G&S McMullan 1327

Millvale: 1st JJ McCabe 1365; 2nd Gary McLoughlin 1352; 3rd JJ McCabe 1334; 4th William Chambers 1328; 5th G. McLoughlin 1297; 6th Gary McLoughlin 1285

Newry City: 1st Gary Hughes & Son 1386; 2nd Gary Hughes & Son 1361; 3rd Gary Hughes & Son 1336; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1335; 5th Gary Hughes & Son 1331; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1322

Newry & District: 1st Gary Hughes & Son 1386; 2nd J F McCabe & Son 1371; 3rd JJ McCabe 1365; 4th Gary Hughes & Son 1361; 5th R. Williamson 1358; 6th J F McCabe & Son 1353

The first N.I.P.A National was a great success for all. A super job was done by all in centres and especially to the main men down in the ighty N.I.P.A Headquarters on Thursday night from Fred Russell, Joey Vage, Trevor and Robert Topping and Diamond Carson all hard at work calculating typing and making sure everything is in order before a pigeon has even been liberated. With it being a Friday Race I might have taken a half day in work because it’s a Friday of course…. Not because there was a race on or anything. I’m glad I didn’t take my lunch until I got home as I would have missed the birds arrive home from the race even though it was worth nearly choking on my sandwiches as the first pigeon whooshed onto the trap. Big thank you again to everybody for their kind feedback on my reports.

Phillips Winner is GB21D18712 Blue cheq hen

Rea & Magill, The Winner of Section C; 6th National

Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel & District & Ulster Fed Winners; The lads would like to Thank Sheldon Leonard for the bloodlines of their Winner

Sammy Ogle Winner of Section G; 4th National

Owen Markey, Winner of Ballyholland for the 5th time this season super racing Owen

Higginson & Fasciolo, winners of Ballyclare

Glenarm & District, Winner 2 on the trot Kevin McCloy

Eddie Arthurs, Ballycarry Winner

2nd National Winning Pigeon for Ian Gibb & Sons; Great Racing Ian, Peter will be extremely proud of your result, was nice talking to you on the phone keep up the great work

Doagh & District Winners Mr & Mrs McNeilly; Winner is a yearling widowhood hen off their Leo Van Rijn Family

Burgess & Brennan Bangor R.P.C Winners

McCartan & Woodside Winners of 1st & 2nd Section F; 65th National