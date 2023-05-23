McArdle loft from Armagh win Skibbereen National

A change in the weather for the weekend gave them the opportunity to liberate on Friday and that indeed was the best choice although not pleasing everyone. Just over 4,000 birds were liberated at 9.30am in a Light NW wind and it turned out a steady race with the overall winners the high-flying D C & P McArdle of Armagh recording velocity 1398, to win 1st Open NIPA and the second Nat success having won the YB Skibbereen in 2021 season. Both parents were bred by Danny Dixson of Dunloy, their pure Rudy van Reeth he's on Roundabout, was the1st Club Roscrea winning it by 5 minutes and finishing 3rd Sec E with 3507b and120th Open NIPA 17,203 birds. Ian Gibb & Sons were runner-up followed by A Feeney & Son Gilford, Sammy Ogle of Drumnavaddy 1st Sect G, P & J Boal of Drmore and Rea & Magill of Larne 1st Sect C for the second week.

The first classic race of the season was the Skibbereen OB Inland National flown on Friday 19th May. Birds were released at 9.30am in north north westerly winds and had to work hard to make it back to their home lofts. Cullybackey fancier Gary Gibson took the top position in the Mid Antrim Combine timing at 15.04pm flying 258 miles. Gary's winner is 2-year-old blue w/f Lambrechts widowhood hen finished 1st Section B and 60th Open NIPA National. The sire "Blue Steffan" is the father of Sam Murphy's 2 x 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 2 x 1st Section B and 1st Open NIPA Bude winner 2022. He also bred Jimmy Rock's 1st Club, 2nd Mid Antrim Combine & 4th Section B Skibbereen Yearling National pigeon. Dam of the winner is his good inbred Superke Lambrechts hen purchased from Danny Dixon when Gary started back in 2013 and she's dam to last year’s 1st Club winner from Fermoy and Skibbereen young bird national. Mr & Mrs Robinson of Cullybackey were Combine runners up on 1354, and also took 4th spot on 1335. Laurence and Heather timed their good 3yo blue roundabout hen bred down from Willy van Herck birds from P & J Boal of Dromore. This steady hen has five Top 20 Combine positions already season - 2nd Skibbereen 279 birds, 6th Roscrea 1875 birds, 8th Fermoy (2) 1686 birds, 10th Fermoy (1) 1472 birds, & 16th Tullamore 1311 birds. The Robinson's second bird a 4yo blue hen again on the roundabout is also a very steady racer having won good club positions over the past couple of years and she's also down from the Van herck pigeons with the sire being a gift from Gary Gibson. Their two hens finish 3rd & 7th Section and 91st & 173rd Open. Third Combine Bertie Blair had the card of the day timing four of his seven entries in the Combine Top 10 and won Ballymena & District for the third time this season and all wins coming with the same yearling chequer widowhood cock. Sire a Jackie Steele Lambrecht and dam gifted to Bertie by late friend George Bell. That's a 3rd, 7th and 12th Combine for the cock this season. Last season Bertie was 3rd Section B & 5th Open NIPA in the same race, this season 5th, 8th, 10th & 12th Section B and 115th, 180th, 202nd & 218th Open NIPA. John Miller was best in Randalstown on 1333 with a red yearling widowhood cock the breeding David Calvin x Brian Clayburn and finished 9th Section and 190th Open. Jimmy Rock was best in Harryville on 1331 with a 3yo chequer hen sitting a week on eggs. This Vermeerbergen hen was a gift from clubmate Keith Kernohan and finishes 11th Section & 215th Open. Trevor Whyte was best in Ahoghill on 1325 with a yearling blue cock bred by good friends and clubmates Paddy and William McManus. This cock won 1st Club, 5th Combine and 8th Section B from Fermoy young bird’s last season. Geoff Surgenor was best in Kells & District on 1323 with a yearling w/f cock. The sire was gifted to Geoff by Bertie Blair and is a son of "Glenn's Pride" 2nd Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling national for Glen McNeilly of Ballyclare and dam is Geoff's very own Van Loon "Christine" 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National 2020. Harold Cubitt was best in Rasharkin on 1312 with his opening day 1st Combine winner from Tullamore, that's 1st, 16th and 18th Combine for the yearling widowhood cock this season. Mervyn Eagleson PO.