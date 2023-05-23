McArdle loft from Armagh win Skibbereen National -
A change in the weather for the weekend gave them the opportunity to liberate on Friday and that indeed was the best choice although not pleasing everyone. Just over 4,000 birds were liberated at 9.30am in a Light NW wind and it turned out a steady race with the overall winners the high-flying D C & P McArdle of Armagh recording velocity 1398, to win 1st Open NIPA and the second Nat success having won the YB Skibbereen in 2021 season. Both parents were bred by Danny Dixson of Dunloy, their pure Rudy van Reeth he's on Roundabout, was the1st Club Roscrea winning it by 5 minutes and finishing 3rd Sec E with 3507b and120th Open NIPA 17,203 birds. Ian Gibb & Sons were runner-up followed by A Feeney & Son Gilford, Sammy Ogle of Drumnavaddy 1st Sect G, P & J Boal of Drmore and Rea & Magill of Larne 1st Sect C for the second week.
NIPA Open Skibbereen OB Nat 431/4180 – 1-1E D C & P McArdle Armagh 1398, 2-1d I Gibb & Sons Glenavy 1392, 3-2E A Feeney & Son Gilford 1387, 4-1G S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1386, 5-2D P & J Boal Dromore 1386, 6-1C Rea & Magill Larne 1386, 7-2G G Hughes & Son Newry City 1386, 8-3E J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1383, 9-3D M McClure Harmony 1382, 10-4E A Craig Laurelvale 1381, 11-5E R D Calvn Annaghmore 1378, 12-12-4D J Gregry & Sons Colin 1376, 13-5D P & J Boal 1375, 14-2C M/M G Robinson Carrick Soc 1374, 15-3C e Arthurs Ballycarry 1372, 16-4C M/M B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1372, 17-5C D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1371, 18-6E R McCracken Markethll 1371, 19-3G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1371, 20-7E G & A Campbell Armagh 1371.
NIPA Sect C Skibbereen OB Nat 77/843 – Rea & Magill Larne 1386, Mr & Mrs G robinson Carrick Soc 1374, E Arthurs Ballycarry 1372, Mr & Mrs B McNeilly Doagh & Dist 1372, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Soc 1371, Higginson & Fasciolo Ballyclare 1370, G K & I Moxham Larne 1368, Mr & Mrs G Robinson 1368, D & P Harvey Larne 1367, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1365.
NIPA Sect D Skibbereen OB Nat 45/486 – Ian Gibb & Sons Glenavy 1392, P & J Boal Dromore 1386, M McClure Harmony 1382, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1376, P & J Boal 1375, Tomlinson & Wilson Dromore 1370, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1370, Ian Gibb & Sons 1367, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1365, J Ward & Son Glen 1362.
NIPA Sect F Skibbereen OB Nat 32/329 - McCartan & Woodsides Crossgar 1361, McCartan & Woodsides 1360, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1346, Burgess & Brennan 1346, McCartan & Woodsides 1345, McCartan & Woodsides 1344, Burgess & Brennan 1337, J Crossan Downpatrick Prem 1334, McComb Bros Killyleagh Cent 1332, Adair & McComb Crossgar 1327.
NIPA Sect G Skibbereen OB Nat 35/418 - S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1386, G Hughes & Son Newry City 1386, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1371, J J McCabe Millvale 1365, S Ogle 1362, G Hughes & Son 1361, S Ogle 1359, McCracken Bros Banbridge 1359, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 1358, Owen Markey Ballyholland 1355.
NIPA Centre Results Skibbereen OB Inland National –
Loughgall Centre Skibbereen – D C & P McArdle Armagh 1398, Calvin & Calvin Annaghmore 1383, R D Calvin Annaghmore 1378, 1371, R McCracken Markethill 1371, G & A Campbell Armagh 1371, R Mulligan Monaghan 1370, R Parkes & Son Armagh 1368, John Greenaway Bondhill Soc 1367, R D Calvin 1367, K Allister Monaghan
Portadown Centre Skibbereen – A Feeney & Son 1387 Gilford, A Craig Laurelvale 1381, T McClean Edgarstown 1368, 1353, G & C Simmons Edgarstown 1353, J Whitten & Son Portadown & Drumcree 1352, A Feeney & Son 1351, S & E Buckley Edgarstown 1350, T McClean 1333, J Whitten & Son 1331.
Newry Centre Skibbereen – G Hughes & Son Newry City 1386, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1371, J J McCabe Millvale 1365, G Hughes & Son 1361, R Williamson Newry & Dist 1358, O Markey Ballyholland 1355, J F McCabe & Son 1353, Gary McLaughlin Millvale 1352, C O’Hare & Daughter Ballyholland 1345, J F McCabe 1343.
Dromore Centre Skibbereen – P & J Boal Dromore 1386, M McClure Harmony 1382, P & J Boal 1375, Tomlinson & Wilson Dromore 1370, R Keegan & Son Dromore 1365, Russell Bros Dromara 1361, N Edgar & Son Dromara 1354, R Keegan & Son 1351, D Aiken Dromara 1350, N Edgar & Son 1350.
Banbridge Centre Skibbereen – S Ogle Duumnavaddy 1386, F Simpson Banbridge 1368, S Ogle 1362, McCracken Bros Banbridge 1359, D & K Mallen Banbridge 1340, S Ogle 1339, 1336, R Carson & Son Banbridge 1328, G & S McMullan 1327, Tommy Mallon Banbridge 1312.
Lurgan Centre Skibbereen – K Henderson & Son Lurgan Soc 1368, M rice 1351, C J & B Ferris 1349, D Mawhinney & Son Beechpark Soc 1343, 1338, Rafferty & Toman Meadows 1337, D Mawhinney & Son 1333, R Adamson Lurgan Soc 1331, Higginson & Johnston 1329, Rafferty & Toman 1328.
Cullybackey Centre Skibbereen – G Gibson Cullybackey 1361, M/M Robinson Cullybackey 1354, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1349, M/M Robinson 1335, Blair & Rankin 1334, J Millar Randallstown 1333, Blair & Rankin 1332, J Rock Harryville 1331, Blair & Rankin 1330, T Whyte Ahoghill 1325.
Muckamore Centre Skibbereen – S & N Maginty Muckamore 1361, 1350, 1342, 1329, 1315, McConville Bros Crumlin 1299, S & N Maginty 1297, S J Bones and T Yates Muckamore 1294, 1288, D J Thompson Muckamore 1282.
Coleraine Centre Skibbereen – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1345, 1317, 1304, 1304, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1303, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1299, 1289, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1285, S Diamond 1282, B & D Coyle 1280.
Coalisland Centre Skibbereen – Bartek Isbaner Dungannon 1340, K Morton & Son Cookstown 1320, B Morgan Coalisland 1318, G & S Smith Cookstown 1306, B Morgan 1305, K Armstrong Omagh & Dist 1298, B Morgan 1290, K Morton & Son 1287, G & S Smith 1287, D Carolan Coalisland 1282.
Ballymoney Centre Skibbereen – D Dixon Ballymoney 1325, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1312, D & H Stuart Ballymoney 1311, D Dixon 1303, 1303, L Neill Ballymoney 1302, B & R Watton Ballymoney 1292, D Dixon 1292, L Neill 1292, D Dixon 1267.
Foyle Centre Skibbereen – David Booth Mourne & Dist 1282, 1281, 1248, 1248, 1243, 1232, 1230, D Mullan Strabane & Dist 1217, D Booth 1217, D Mullan 1231.
NIPA Sect A Skibbereen OB Nat 25/235 – S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1345, Isbaner Bartec Dungannon 1340, K Morton & Sons Cookstown 1320, B Morgan Coalisland 1318, S Diamond 1317, G & S Smith Cookstown 1306, B Morgan 1305, S Diamond 1304, S Diamond 1304, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1303.
NIPA Sect A Clubs Skibbereen
Coalisland & District – B Morgan 1318, 1305, 1290, K Murphy 1241, 1235.
Coleraine Premier HPS – Sean Diamond 1345, 1317, 1364, 1364, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1303, B & D Coyle 1299.
Cookstown Social 4/51 – K Morton & Son 1320, G & S Smith 1306, K Morton & Son 1287, G & S Smith 1287, K Morton & Son 1279, 1275.
Dungannon & District –Isbaner Bartek 1340.
Windsor Social 8/53 – R & J Parke 1227, 1222, C Parke 1217, R Gage 1214, 1208, M Simpson 1207.
NIPA Sect B Skibbereen OB Nat 56/424 – Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1361, S & N Maginty Muckamore 1361, M/M Robinson Cullybackey 1354, S & N Maginty 1350, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1349, S & N Maginty 1342, M/M Robinson 1335, Blair & Rankin 1334, J Millar Randallstown 1333, Blair & Rankin 1332.
NIPA Sect B Clubs Skibbereen
Ahoghill Flying Club 3/36 – T Whyte 1325, Young McManus & Sons 1308, 1293, T Whyte 1285, Young McManus & Sons 1282, J Smyth & Son 1270.
Ballymoney HPS 21/162 – D Dixon 1325, D & H Stuart 1311, D Dixon 1303, 1303, L Neill 1302, D Dixon 1292.
Ballymoney West Combine – L Neill 1302.914, Young & Gibson 1238.570, M Gamble & Son 1214.471, J McConaghie 1110.221.
Ballymena & District HPS – Blair & Rankin 1349, 1334, 1332, 1330, J Eagleson & Sons 1304, 1298.
Cullybackey HPS – Gary Gibson 1361, Mr & Mrs Robinson 1354, 1335, A Darragh 1323, 1308, 1304.
Crumlin & District – McConville Bros 1299.
Dervock RPS 6/55 – D & H Stuart 1311, 1257, 1257, A & M Boyle 1253, 1246, D & H Stuart 1225.
Harryville HPS – J Rock 1331, S Johnston & Son 1322.
Kells & District HPS - Surgenor Bros 1323, 1295, H Boyd 1291, Gregg Bros 1278, A Barkley & Son 1277, Gregg Bros 1275.
Muckamore HPS 4/38 – S & N Maginty 1361, 1350, 1342, 1329, 1315, 1297.
Randalstown HPS 8/54 – J Millar 1333, Stewart Bros 1319, J Millar 1274, F & J & G Dickey 1265, J Millar 1256, Stewart Bros 1254.
Rasharkin &District HPS 6/32 – H Cubitt 1312, A C &T tweed 1226, WJ & RJ Reid 1222, F Barkley 1219, J & M Milliken 1196, 1191.
NIPA Sect E Skibbereen OB Nat 90/993 – D C & P McArdle Armagh 1398, A Feeney & Son Gilford 1387, J & E Calvin Annaghmore 1383, A Craig Laurelvale 1381, R D Calvin Annaghmore 1378, R McCracken Markethill 1371, G & A Campbell Armagh 1371, R Mulligan Monaghan 1370, T McClean Edgarstown 1368, R Parkes & Son Armagh 1368.
NIPA Sect E Clubs Skibbereen
Annaghmore – J & E Calvin 1383, R D Calvin 1378, 1367, P Boyd 1365, G Buckley & Son 1358, 1353.
Armagh HPS – D C & P McArdle 1398, G & A Campbell 1371, R Parkes & Son 1368, 1366, A Geraghty 1352, D C & P McArdle 1351.
Beechpark Social – D Mawhinney & Son 1343, 1338, 1333.
Bondhill Social – John Greenaway 1368, David Calvin 1363, Capper Bros 1361, 1361, David Calvin 1356, 1338, 1336.
Edgarstown 11/147 – T McClean 1368, 1353, G & C Simmons 1353, S & E Buckley 1350, T McClean 1333, G & C Simmons 1327.
Gilford & District – A Feeney & Son 1387, 1351, Rafferty & Toman 1337, 1328, A Feeney & Son 1327, 1312.
Laurelvale 2/13 – A Craig 1381, 1304, C brown 1291, A Craig 1289, C brown 1272, 1268. Today’s winner, a Dark Cheq cock sitting on a big youngster. Well done Alan.
Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1359, R Calvin & Daughter 1357, Nelson Weir 1357, 1333.
Lurgan Social – K Henderson & Son 1368, M Rice 1351, C J & B Ferris 1349, R Adamson 1331, Higginson & Johnston 1329, C J & B Ferris 1322.
Markethill HPS – Richard McCracken 1371, 1348, 1331, Humphries & Baird 1328, J & H Muldrew & McMurray 1304, Richard McCracken 1303.
Monaghan HPS - R Mulligan 1370, K Allister 1366, R Mulligan 1345, 1339, 1319, K Allister 1289. Congratulations to Richard Mulligan who had a fantastic day clocking 7 from 9. Also well done to Keith Allister who was close on Richard’s tail.
Portadown & Drumcree – J Whitten & Son 1352, 1331, 1301, 1287, 1266, A McDonald 1264. Young Jay and my-self delighted to win our 4th race of the year, it was difficult from Skibbereen.
Meadows HPS – Rafferty & Toman 1337, 1328, Geoff Douglas 1317, Larkin Bros 1300, 1297, Rafferty & Toman 1290. Congratulations to Jim and Barry on a great result from Skibbereen Nat in the Meadows HPS.
NIPA Sect H Skibbereen OB Nat 42/197 – K Armstrong Omagh 1298, D Booth Mourne & Dist 1282, D Booth 1281, D Booth 1268, Troy Booth Mourne & Dist 1248, D Booth 1248, Troy Booth 1243, D Booth 1232, D Booth 1230, D Mullan Strabane & District 1217.
NIPA Sect H Clubs Skibbereen
Amelia Earhart 1/4 – Mickey Rabbet 1053. Congratulations to Mickey Rabbet lifting the Red Card and coming 8th in town.
Derry & District 8/33 – M McCloskey 935, A McCrudden 899, J & G Ramsey 844, M McCloskey 824, A McCrudden 821, 798.
Foyle RPS 6/30 – Paul Maxwell Jnr 1148, 1138, Barry Hart 1092, Billy Page 1089, 1084, Barry Hart 1062. Well done all on a tight race.
Londonderry RPS – Noel Murray 1149, 1051.
Maiden City 8/28 – J McGettigan 1005, P McLaughlin 982, J McGettigan 967, P McLaughlin 928, 912, R & G Martin 878. Tough one today but well done to the Burndennett loft of John McGettigan taking 1st and 3rd.
Mourne & District HPS – David Booth 1282, 1281, 1268, Troy Booth 1248, D Booth 1248, Troy Booth 1243.
Omagh & District – K Armstrong 1298, 1190.
Strabane & District Inv RPC – Dessie Mullan & Son 1217, 1213. 1197, 1155, 1104, F Patterson 1046.
Feds & Combines Update Skibbereen -
Sean Diamond 1st, 2nd, 3rd & 4th in Coleraine Triangle –
Another fantastic result for the big Coleraine Premier HPS, top four positions for ace racer Sean Diamond who has had top success for many years. The winner was a widowhood cock. Next best were Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin followed by the ever present Bobby and Danny Coyle who I have covered a long time going back to Portstewart HPS and the old Sect A Combine.
Coleraine Triangle Skibbereen - Sean Diamond Coleraine Prem 1345, 1317, 1364, 1364, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1303, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1299, 1289, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1285, S Diamond 1282, B & D Coyle 1280, S Diamond 1279, 1269, 1269, 1269, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1269.
City of Derry Federation Skibbereen – Noel Murray Londonderry 1149, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1148, 1136, B Hart Foyle 1092, B Page Foyle 1085, 1081, B Hart Foyle 1062, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1053, N Murray 1051. Club winners M McCloskey Derry & Dist and J McGettigan Maiden City.
Foyle Valley Combine Skibbereen – Dessie Mullan Strabane 1217, Dessie Mullan 1213, 1197, 1155, N Murray Londonderry 1149, P Maxwell Jnr Foyle 1148, 1136, Dessie Mullan 1104, B Hart Foyle 1092, B Page Foyle 1085, 1081, B Hart Foyle 1062, M Rabbett Amelia Earhart 1053, N Murray 1051, F Patterson Strabane 1046.
Gary Gibson 1st Combine & 1st Section Skibbereen National -
The first classic race of the season was the Skibbereen OB Inland National flown on Friday 19th May. Birds were released at 9.30am in north north westerly winds and had to work hard to make it back to their home lofts. Cullybackey fancier Gary Gibson took the top position in the Mid Antrim Combine timing at 15.04pm flying 258 miles. Gary's winner is 2-year-old blue w/f Lambrechts widowhood hen finished 1st Section B and 60th Open NIPA National. The sire "Blue Steffan" is the father of Sam Murphy's 2 x 1st Mid Antrim Combine and 2 x 1st Section B and 1st Open NIPA Bude winner 2022. He also bred Jimmy Rock's 1st Club, 2nd Mid Antrim Combine & 4th Section B Skibbereen Yearling National pigeon. Dam of the winner is his good inbred Superke Lambrechts hen purchased from Danny Dixon when Gary started back in 2013 and she's dam to last year’s 1st Club winner from Fermoy and Skibbereen young bird national. Mr & Mrs Robinson of Cullybackey were Combine runners up on 1354, and also took 4th spot on 1335. Laurence and Heather timed their good 3yo blue roundabout hen bred down from Willy van Herck birds from P & J Boal of Dromore. This steady hen has five Top 20 Combine positions already season - 2nd Skibbereen 279 birds, 6th Roscrea 1875 birds, 8th Fermoy (2) 1686 birds, 10th Fermoy (1) 1472 birds, & 16th Tullamore 1311 birds. The Robinson's second bird a 4yo blue hen again on the roundabout is also a very steady racer having won good club positions over the past couple of years and she's also down from the Van herck pigeons with the sire being a gift from Gary Gibson. Their two hens finish 3rd & 7th Section and 91st & 173rd Open. Third Combine Bertie Blair had the card of the day timing four of his seven entries in the Combine Top 10 and won Ballymena & District for the third time this season and all wins coming with the same yearling chequer widowhood cock. Sire a Jackie Steele Lambrecht and dam gifted to Bertie by late friend George Bell. That's a 3rd, 7th and 12th Combine for the cock this season. Last season Bertie was 3rd Section B & 5th Open NIPA in the same race, this season 5th, 8th, 10th & 12th Section B and 115th, 180th, 202nd & 218th Open NIPA. John Miller was best in Randalstown on 1333 with a red yearling widowhood cock the breeding David Calvin x Brian Clayburn and finished 9th Section and 190th Open. Jimmy Rock was best in Harryville on 1331 with a 3yo chequer hen sitting a week on eggs. This Vermeerbergen hen was a gift from clubmate Keith Kernohan and finishes 11th Section & 215th Open. Trevor Whyte was best in Ahoghill on 1325 with a yearling blue cock bred by good friends and clubmates Paddy and William McManus. This cock won 1st Club, 5th Combine and 8th Section B from Fermoy young bird’s last season. Geoff Surgenor was best in Kells & District on 1323 with a yearling w/f cock. The sire was gifted to Geoff by Bertie Blair and is a son of "Glenn's Pride" 2nd Open INFC Sennen Cove Yearling national for Glen McNeilly of Ballyclare and dam is Geoff's very own Van Loon "Christine" 1st Open NIPA Talbenny YB National 2020. Harold Cubitt was best in Rasharkin on 1312 with his opening day 1st Combine winner from Tullamore, that's 1st, 16th and 18th Combine for the yearling widowhood cock this season. Mervyn Eagleson PO.
Mid Antrim Combine Skibbereen OB Inland National 36/279 - Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1361, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1354, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1349, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1335, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1334, John Miller Randalstown 1333, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1332, Jimmy Rock Harryville 1331, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 1330, Danny Dixon Rasharkin 1325.9
Trevor Whyte Ahoghill 1325.4, Alan Darragh Cullybackey 1323.7, Surgenor Bros Kells 1323.1, Stewart Bros Randalstown 1319, Harold Cubitt Rasharkin 1312
Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1308, Alan Darragh Cullybackey 1308, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1304.5, Alan Darragh Cullybackey 1304.3, Danny Dixon Rasharkin 1303, Danny Dixon Rasharkin 1303, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1298, Surgenor Bros Kells 1295, Chris Moore Cullybackey 1294.5, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1294.1, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 1293.7, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1293.2, Danny Dixon Rasharkin 1292, Harry Boyd Kells 1291, Alan Darragh Cullybackey 1287, Trevor Whyte Ahoghill 1285, J & J Greer Cullybackey 1284, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1282, Gregg Bros Kells 1278, A Barkley & Son Kells 1277, Gregg Bros Kells 1275, John Miller Randalstown 1274
Gary Gibson Cullybackey 1271, Gregg Bros Kells 1269, Harry Boyd Kells 1267.
Old Bird Knock Out last 32 winners in capitals. Draw made by Geoff Surgenor in Cullybackey clubrooms on Friday at the clock checking.
SURGENOR BROS Kells 1323 v Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1308, J ROCK Harryville 1331 v A Barkley & Son Kells 1277, J MILLER Randalstown 1333 v H Turkington Kells, W McFetridge 1070 v J EAGLESON & SONS Ballymena 1304, F Barkley Rasharkin 1219 v STEWART BROS Randalstown 1319, MR & MRS ROBINSON Cullybackey 1354 v Gregg Bros Kells 1278, D DIXON Rasharkin 1325 v R H Clements Harryville 1253, A DARRAGH Cullybackey 1323 v C Moore Cullybackey 1294, BLAIR & RANKIN Ballymena 1349 v Houston Bros Randalstown 1227, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 1181 v J & J GREER Cullybackey 1294, H CUBITT Rasharkin 1312 v A C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1226, M Neilly Broughshane v J SMYTH & SON Ahoghill 1270, H Boyd Kells 1291 v T WHYTE Ahoghill 1325, S & N Doherty Cullybackey v J Balmer Ahoghill, J & M MILLIKEN Rasharkin 1196 v D Magill Harryville, G GIBSON Cullybackey 1361 v Balmer T Young & Son Ahoghill.
Mid Antrim Combine OB Points Week 6 Skibbereen (Pilmore Beach to be added).
Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 212, D Dixon Rasharkin 144, H Cubitt Rasharkin 106, G Gibson Cullybackey 94, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 90, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 80, J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 80, A Darragh Cullybackey 60, J Rock Harryville 53, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 43, T Whyte Ahoghill 42, H Boyd Kells 41, Stewart Bros Randalstown 40.
Champions’ League Group Stage - Top 2 in each group go through to last 16 knock-out competition commencing from 1st Talbenny (Pilmore Beach to be added).
Group (1) J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 43, Stewart Bros Randalstown 40, S Crawford Harryville 21, A Pervis Broughshane 0.
Group (2) A Darragh Cullybackey 60, H Boyd Kells 41, W McFetridge Rasharkin 30, R H Clements Harryville 0
Group (3) Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 212, J & M Milliken Rasharkin 1, Gregg Bros Kells 0, J & J Greer Cullybackey 0.
Group (4) T Whyte Ahoghill 42, F Barkley Rasharkin 4, T & M Morrow Broughshane 0, J McNeill & Son Randalstown 0.
Group (5) J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 80, A Barkley & Son Kells 12, C & R McIntyre Cullybackey 8, M Neilly Broughshane 0.
Group (6) Blair & Rankin Ballymena 90, J Rock Harryville 53, T & G Balmer Ahoghill 0, D Houston & Son Broughshane 0.
Group (7) Surgenor Bros Kells 29, J Miller Randalstown 15, D Craig Harryville 0, G & A Eagleson Ballymena 0
Group (8) D Dixon Rasharkin 144, G Gibson Cullybackey 94, R Service & Son Ballymena 0, Houston Bros Randalstown 0.
