McCrossan meets UFU to discuss key issues facing agricultural sector
The discussion covered a number of important topics, including the Family Farm Partnership Tax, the Nutrient Action Programme (NAP), Lough Neagh, and the need for progress on the A5 Western Transport Corridor, a key infrastructure project for the rural west.
Mr McCrossan said the meeting provided a valuable opportunity to hear directly from the UFU about the pressures on local farmers and the wider industry.
“Our farming community is a cornerstone of the rural economy, but it’s clear they are facing a number of hurdles,” Mr McCrossan said. “Issues around regulation, environmental policy, and rural infrastructure are all creating real challenges for family farms trying to stay competitive and sustainable.”
He added that it is vital for government and representative bodies to work together to ensure farmers are supported while maintaining a fair balance between economic needs and environmental responsibilities.
“Ongoing dialogue between the UFU, public representatives, and local communities will be essential in addressing these challenges in a way that supports both the agricultural sector and rural life as a whole,” Mr McCrossan said.
