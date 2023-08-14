A ‘must see’ unit that many say is ‘as versatile as a Swiss army knife’, Prinoth will appeal to contractors in construction, agriculture, civil works and forestry.

Spanning applications as diverse as forest floor renewal and landscape preservation, and the reclamation of forest sites, Prinoth machines can be found in vegetation management, biomass harvesting, pipe laying, wind and electric power transmission, environmental protection, hydro-excavation and costal erosion, amongst its many uses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Equipped with the appropriate job-specific attachment, Prinoth work vehicles are at home also in electric power and transmission projects, wind power, oil and gas pipeline laying, construction, environmental protection, hydro-excavation, costal erosion, firefighting and rescue, mining and drilling, forestry and crew transportation.

A Prinoth tracked dump truck. Pic: McHale

Elsewhere on the McHale Plant Sales display will be units from their Komatsu and Merlo ranges. Komatsu models will include the large, agri-specified WA380 wheel loader and two short-tailswing crawler excavators.

Merlo models on show will include a MF44.9 Multifarmer and three conventional telehandlers from 2.7 to 3.8 tonnes capacity and 5.9m to 9.7m lift height.