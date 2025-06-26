McIlveen to present petition opposing flawed NAP to NI Assembly

Michelle McIlveen, MLA

​DUP Deputy Leader and Agriculture Spokesperson Michelle McIlveen MLA has confirmed she will bring her petition against the DAERA Minister’s Nutrients Action Programme to the floor of the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a final appeal for public support, Michelle McIlveen said: “On Monday, I will present my petition to the Northern Ireland Assembly opposing the DAERA Minister’s deeply flawed Nutrients Action Programme.

"I want to thank all those who have already signed and supported this important effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This petition gives people a platform to express their anger and frustration at a proposed policy which has been pushed forward without proper engagement, with little regard for the realities on the ground.

"While the Minister continues to show a blatant disregard for public opinion, that should only make us more determined to make our voices heard,” Ms McIlveen added.

"I am urging everyone who shares these concerns to add their name now, ahead of Monday.

"The more names we can pass over to the Assembly Speaker, the clearer the message will be.

"The farming and rural community deserves to be heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This petition is one way to ensure that voice cannot be ignored and to stand up for fairness and for our rural way of life. Add your name today.”

The petition can be found at: https://chng.it/G5LJ68NSNc

It calls on the Minister to immediately withdraw the current public consultation on the NAP 2026-2029.