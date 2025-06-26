McIlveen to present petition opposing flawed NAP to NI Assembly
In a final appeal for public support, Michelle McIlveen said: “On Monday, I will present my petition to the Northern Ireland Assembly opposing the DAERA Minister’s deeply flawed Nutrients Action Programme.
"I want to thank all those who have already signed and supported this important effort.
"This petition gives people a platform to express their anger and frustration at a proposed policy which has been pushed forward without proper engagement, with little regard for the realities on the ground.
"While the Minister continues to show a blatant disregard for public opinion, that should only make us more determined to make our voices heard,” Ms McIlveen added.
"I am urging everyone who shares these concerns to add their name now, ahead of Monday.
"The more names we can pass over to the Assembly Speaker, the clearer the message will be.
"The farming and rural community deserves to be heard.
"This petition is one way to ensure that voice cannot be ignored and to stand up for fairness and for our rural way of life. Add your name today.”
The petition can be found at: https://chng.it/G5LJ68NSNc
It calls on the Minister to immediately withdraw the current public consultation on the NAP 2026-2029.