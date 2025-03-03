Measuring to manage helps optimise inputs

The Mayers family from Tempo, Co Fermanagh are focused on maximising farm output while taking care of the environment.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On a recent visit, Mary Ann Alexander, Agriculture Adviser from the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) met with them to discuss their approach.

“We are always trying to reduce the amount of chemical fertiliser we are using on farm. The key to this has been utilising our soil sample results to get the pH and nutrition for grassland and clover production right,” commented Roy Mayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayers family were participants in Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SHNS) Zone 2 sampling. They have found the results extremely useful in their drive to minimise inputs while optimising soil health on their farm.

Roy Mayers pictured at his farm in Co Fermanagh where he has been implementing Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training to improve output from his farm.

Roy and his son Ashley completed the SNHS training together online. “The training was very straightforward. We logged on to the training over a couple of evenings. This allowed us to take in information at our own pace. The online delivery offered us flexibility to complete the course around work and other commitments,” added Roy.

Speaking about the online training, Mary Ann Alexander commented: “The training has been developed to support farmers to increase their knowledge around soil. Through a series of short videos and quizzes, the training helps farmers understand and interpret their SNHS soil analysis report. They learn how to make best use of organic manures, and create a Nutrient Management Plan. The training is accessed on the CAFRE website, visit www.cafre.ac.uk/snhs-training for more information.”

Taking care of the soil on farm is critical for Roy. “It’s your main production asset, and if you don’t look after it, you’ve lost everything,” he says. “The soil feeds the grass, the animals eat the grass and whatever you’re producing feeds people. It’s all a cycle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The training also highlights tools available to help farmers plan inputs to optimise productivity.

“The training has encouraged us to use the CAFRE Farm Nutrient Calculator for fertiliser planning this year. The training covered things we hadn’t previously thought of. The value of the slurry means we only need to top up the nutrients readily available. We get our slurry sampled through the AFBI ZeroNsile project. Measuring as much as we can has helped move the farm forward,” Roy commented.

The farm carries 80 Wagyu cattle that are finished for Marks and Spencer, 270 Suffolk/Texel and Belclare Cross ewes with lambs being sent to the Co-operative supermarket. While it is a traditional family farm there is a large focus on the environment and optimising inputs.

Roy is an ambassador for the Nature Friendly Farming Network (NFFN). He has introduced a large amount of clover into his swards to produce grass with as little chemical fertiliser as possible. A critical part of this is using the information from soil samples to make sure that crop needs are being met. The introduction of red clover to silage swards has also helped them to reduce meal costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The focus on the environment stretches beyond reducing the use of chemical fertilisers. The family have created new habitats, maintained old habitats and established wildlife corridors.

“Habitat connectivity is crucial to improve farmland biodiversity, we’ve planted over 5km of hedges in the creation of wildlife corridors on the farm,” added Roy.

Free SNHS training is available online. Register and complete at home at times that suit you. For those who do not have access to online training there is provision of face-to-face delivery.

Dates for group training will be announced in due course on the CAFRE website. Please note that pre-registration for these events will be essential.