Meat4Schools competition winners receive NIFQA beef and lamb hampers

Organised by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), and kindly sponsored by ABP, the annual Meat4Schools competition aims to improve the availability of beef and lamb for pupils studying food related subjects at post-primary level. The competition, a prominent event in the LMC calendar, invites pupils to share their knowledge of NIFQA beef and lamb in a creative and interactive way through the submission of a short video clip.

LMC is delighted to announce the schools chosen as the winners of this year’s competition: Key Stage 3 joint winners Clounagh Junior High School, Portadown, and St Catherine’s College, Armagh; Key Stage 4 winner Nendrum College, Comber; and A-Level winner Dalriada School, Ballymoney.

"On behalf of LMC, I would like to extend my congratulations to the winning schools,” said Lauren Patterson, Head of Marketing and Communications. “The quality of entries from schools across Northern Ireland was exceptional and it was inspiring to see students excited about cooking and enjoying beef and lamb.”

Since its launch in 2021, the annual competition has grown significantly and has become a key component of LMC’s broader education programme. In combination with recipe books and classroom resources LMC aims to provide comprehensive support for both teachers and pupils, offering practical tools that integrate seamlessly into the curriculum. These resources not only enhance students' understanding of NIFQA beef and lamb but also foster essential skills such as nutrition awareness, cooking techniques, and the importance of looking for the logo.

Lauren added: “LMC is committed to ensuring that NIFQA beef and lamb continue to play a central role in our diets, both now and in the future, by empowering the next generation with the knowledge and skills to make informed food choices. We are grateful for ABP’s ongoing support and their generous sponsorship of the beef and lamb hampers.”

Hugh McGahan, Retail Support Manager at ABP commented on the initiative: “Providing information and engaging with young people on the facts and nutritional values of our farm quality assured beef and lamb and the care with which it is produced is increasingly relevant. Collaborating with LMC is an important part of our schools’ engagement programme which also includes our popular competition for 14–15-year-olds, the ABP Angus Youth Challenge.”

Sarah Black, teacher at Clounagh JHS said: “The Meat 4 Schools competition encouraged pupils to use their own creativity and think ‘outside the box’ to portray food safety guidelines regarding red meat. We were delighted with our winning video produced by a Year 8 pupil which we are now able to use as an educational tool when teaching this topic across our year groups.”

Marina Feeney, teacher at St. Catherines College added: “Participating in the Meat4Schools competition was refreshingly simple. With just two steps, the process was designed to inspire creativity without adding unnecessary hurdles. This user-friendly approach encouraged students to dive in and express their knowledge with enthusiasm and originality. The Meat4Schools competition proved to be an exceptional platform for blending creativity with curriculum-based learning. It inspired students to think critically about essential life skills while reinforcing the relevance of Home Economics as a subject.”

Amy Fry, teacher at Dalriada School said: “The Meat 4 Schools Competition is a brilliant way to engage students in the curriculum. A-Level students have recently been learning about the impact of quality assurance schemes on food safety in Northern Ireland and therefore the competition gave students the opportunity to research further into NIBL FQAS. A Levels can be tedious with a lot of theory-based learning for students, but the Meat 4 Schools competition allows teachers to add an entertaining aspect to teaching and learning. Both our staff and pupils look forward to the competition every year. “

Susanne Watts, teacher at Nendrum College finished by saying: “We want to thank LMC for the amazing opportunity and the hard work in delivering this beneficial competition. The pupils are still ecstatic from winning, and the meat hamper will be very useful for teaching more pupils about red meat.”

Concluding, Lauren Patterson from LMC said: "We are delighted that teachers and students have confirmed the significance of this competition in supporting and enhancing their learning experience. LMC has been working closely with schools for over 25 years, and we look forward to continuing this valuable partnership for many years to come."

1 . 001. Dalriada School.JPG Dalriada School, Ballymoney winners with LMC representatives Emma Brownlee and Lauren Patterson and ABP representative Hugh McGahan. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 002. Clounagh JHS.JPG Clounagh JHS, Portadown winner, Eva Sloan with LMC representative Emma Brownlee, ABP representative Hugh McGahan, Principal Phillip Elliott and Sarah Black, teacher at Clounagh JHS. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 003. St.Catherines College, Armagh.JPG St. Catherines College, Armagh winners with LMC representatives Emma Brownlee and Lauren Patterson, ABP representative Hugh McGahan and teaching staff. Photo: freelance Photo Sales