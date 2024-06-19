Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of people are set to flock to the Royal Highland Show (RHS) at Ingliston to soak up the atmosphere at Scotland’s largest outdoor event of the year.

The unmissable annual showcase of the best of food, farming and rural life takes place from Thursday 20 to Sunday 23 June with The Scotsman as media partner. And 2024 is even more special than usual with the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), the charity which organises the RHS, celebrating its 240th anniversary.

For the first time this year The Scotsman is sponsoring Scotland’s Larder, a must-see destination for all foodies and the ideal place to meet local producers, taste the best of Scottish produce and discover artisan offerings from across the UK. Visitors are invited to come along to The Scotsman’s very own stand in Scotland’s Larder to chat to representatives and have their picture taken in a giant mocked-up front page of the country’s national newspaper and media group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotsman has also teamed up with a range of exciting organisations to give away top prizes at the RHS, such as a luxurious stay at Murrayshall Country Estate, a £500 voucher for tweed clothing company Holland Cooper, a selection of whiskies, vouchers for the St James Quarter, including an overnight stay at Roomzz, and five years of home and laundry care products from The Green Company.

The Royal Highland Show

There will be live editions of The Scotsman’s award-winning Scran podcast recorded at the RHS, with food and drink editor Roz Erskine interviewing some of the big culinary names that will be present.

The Scotsman is pleased to be hosting four round-table discussions at the RHS on some of the big farming issues of the day - regenerative and precision agriculture, public perception of the rural sector and the impact of local shows - chaired by editor Neil McIntosh, rural affairs correspondent Katharine Hay and head of commercial content Rosemary Gallagher. The discussions will be covered across The Scotsman’s channels in the weeks after the event.

Hour- long highlights from all four days of the RHS will be broadcast on Scotsman.com and Freeview channel Shots TV (channel 276) at 6.30pm Friday-Mon and on demand at www.shotstv.com across the weekend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And to make sure you don’t miss out on content that’s grounded in honesty, trust and integrity, the Scotsman have a subscription offer exclusive to Royal Highland Show attendees.

Neil McIntosh said: “It’s a privilege to be media partner for the Royal Highland Show which is a massive celebration of Scottish rural life. We’re delighted to have a stand right in the centre of the action in Scotland’s Larder and we look forward to meeting visitors over the four days of the show.”