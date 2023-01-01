Meetings planned at Donard group

Donard Group members enjoyed a trip to local slurry machinery manufacturer Slurryquip

Chairman Neill Patterson and the committee, set out a winter program with something for everyone. Kicking off with a trip to local slurry machinery manufacturer Slurryquip, we were invited by Richard, Seamus, Andrew and the team to view their expanding manufacturing facilities and get an overview of their products. This was very well attended with nearly 50 members turning up. We thank the team at Slurryquip for taking time to show us around and providing refreshments.

In December, we had a family quiz at Seaforde YFC hall. It was well attended and enjoyed by all, with Allan Chambers, Edgar Carson, Christopher Heenan and Stephen Heenan, coming out on top at the end of the night.

In addition to the presidents’ roadshow in January, we are welcoming Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) director Dr Rosemary Agnew, to give an update on DAERA policy going forward. This will be of interest to all farming members with the upcoming changes to Single Farm Payment/Farm subsidies. We would encourage attendance by members to listen and engage with Dr Agnew.

Our group annual general meeting in February will also provide us with the chance to get an update on policy and parliamentary matters from Alexander Kinnear, the UFU’s parliamentary officer.

We finish up the winter program with an opportunity to hear from Co. Armagh arable farmers, Simon and John Best. Simon is the recipient of the Farmers Weekly Arable Farmer of the Year in 2021 and is a member of the Nature Friendly Farming Network. This is set to be an insightful talk, as Simon is a pioneer in boosting productivity without sacrificing the environment.

