Mellon Properties brings modern estate agency to Omagh

Omagh native Neil Mellon has returned to his home town to launch Mellon Properties, a new estate agency blending local roots with big-city experience and a drive to do things differently.

Neil, a highly qualified Chartered Surveyor and RICS Registered Valuer, believes Mellon Properties reflects the future of estate agency in Northern Ireland: younger, digitally savvy, and based on trust, openness and transparency.

After a decade working in Belfast’s commercial property sector with Frazer Kidd, Neil is getting set to open an Omagh office in a building with deep family history – the very same premises that once housed his grandfather’s barbershop in the 1950s and 60s.

Neil’s father inherited the building on George’s Street nearly two decades ago. Earlier this year, when the family were considering the future of the premises, 31-year-old Neil decided the time was right to strike out on his own and base his new estate agency office in the historic shop space.

Mellon Properties aims to stand out from traditional estate agencies by offering a modern, approachable service, built on Neil’s experience both as an agent in Belfast and as a young homeowner himself.

Neil Mellon said:“Omagh is attracting younger buyers, families and remote workers looking for affordability and a better quality of life outside of the budget constraints of the big cities.

“With my experience of both residential and commercial property, I want to support buyers and sellers to make this process as accessible and hassle-free as possible and I think young people are looking for a fresh approach. "

Neil explained that he’s building an estate agency that aims to shake off unhelpful stereotypes and is fit for the needs of the next generation of home buyers, or those disillusioned from previous experiences.

“I believe that the thing that can make or break an estate agency experience is communication. Too often, buyers and sellers are left waiting weeks for updates. As a home-owner myself, I know how nerve-wracking, frustrating, and stressful this can be.

“If you’ve saved for years for a deposit, and put your heart and soul into choosing the home of your dreams, or if you’ve decided to downsize from the family home you raised all your kids in, you need someone by your side who understands what’s at stake.

“Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest and most personal transactions you’ll ever undertake – it needs treated with reverence and I believe good communication is the key.

“People who choose Mellon Properties will see that we take a much more proactive and transparent approach. When people put their trust in us, they can expect us to treat their transaction as if it’s our own.”

As part of his community-first approach, Neil will also host First-Time Buyer Workshops, bringing together mortgage advisors, solicitors and property professionals to guide people through the buying process. The free sessions will explain each stage clearly, from securing finance to making an offer, while giving attendees the chance to ask questions in an informal setting.

Neil continued: “At a time when digital and online tools matter more than ever, Mellon Properties will of course be digital-first, with a strong online presence, plenty of social media content, video and photos to help with the homework of searching for a new property. However, our bricks and mortar premises are a sign of our commitment to building relationships – and trust – with the people of Omagh when we become their home-buying or -selling partner.

By restoring the office space and launching Mellon Properties, Neil is not only breathing new life into the town centre but also honouring a proud family legacy. He said,

“I’ve always wanted to run a business in Omagh, and opening in my family’s old building felt like the perfect way to reconnect with the town and bring new life to the high street. It felt like the right time to come home and bring my experience back to help others who are seeking their new home here too.”

While focused on Omagh, Neil will continue to advise on commercial property in Belfast, giving local clients access to his extensive network and experience in investment, sales, lettings and development opportunities.