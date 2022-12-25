Merry Christmas from the Larne Group

However, the 2022/23 winter programme will see a return to much missed events in person.

In November, the Larne group teamed up with the Ballyclare group for back-to-back farm tours of Roger and Hilary Bells’ beef and sheep farm, then a visit to Stephen Cargill’s dairy farm. The two visits were followed by a hearty feed at McConnells of Doagh.

Advertisement

In December, the two groups welcomed Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) deputy president William Irvine, to the OlderFleet Bar and Restaurant in Larne for an excellent Christmas lunch and to hear about current issues that the Union are currently working through.

Members of the Ballyclare and Larne groups while at a recent farm tour of Roger and Hillary Bells Farm in Kells.

In January, we look forward to the UFU presidents’ county roadshow which will be held in the Tullyglass Hotel on Wednesday 11 January at 8pm. Also in January is the return of the annual bus trip to the Kingspan stadium to see Ulster Rugby. This is usually a well supported event so if wanting to reserve a ticket, please contact the group office on 028 2827 2728.

January will be a busy month as the annual silage competition gets underway. The Larne group competition trophies will be polished, shined, engraved and ready for whoever takes them home this time around. There are four sections; dairy, beef, alternative forage and big bales, with the group winners being nominated to the regional competition and going up against the winners from the other groups across the country. If you haven’t yet entered, there is still time so give the office a call.

Advertisement

In other news, we recently ran a Facebook competition giving away pairs of tickets to tribute shows with thanks to the Ballygally Castle Hotel. Group manager, Richard Lee, completed the draw in the Larne office and all the winners have been announced on our Facebook page. Prize-winners should contact the office to arrange collection before Christmas.

Finally, we have a supply of 2023 member diaries still available. If you are in the town over the next few weeks feel free to pop in, say hello and collect your diary.

Advertisement

Don’t forget to collect your 2023 Member diary from the group office