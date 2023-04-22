Michael embarks on fundraising challenge

Michael Timmons ​is undertaking to raise money for the Mandeville Unit, the specialist cancer unit attached to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Michael’s own late wife Joan was treated at the Mandeville Unit over a period of several years and received exceptional care.

He explained: "I am a vintage tractor enthusiast from Lower Ballinderry and I will be driving my Massey Ferguson 390 tractor round all six counties of Northern Ireland beginning on Thursday 27th April.

Farming Life News

"We hope to meet up with various vintage clubs along the way who may wish to send some tractors to join in for a section of the route.

"We have had great success fundraising so far through a go fund me page and also through the help and support of livestock marts, many of which have kindly permitted us to go and collect for this worthy cause during cattle and sheep marts.

"The farming community have been so very generous and we are encouraged by this,” he added.

Anyone who wishes to donate can find details on the go fund me page. The fundraisers also have a Facebook page for the event entitled ‘six counties tractor run’.

All monies raised will be going directly to this very worthy cause. Any donations no matter how small are greatly appreciated. Thank you in anticipation for your support.