Mid-Down UFU Group Focus
This provided a great insight into the business and the efforts it goes to in terms of research for sustainability and quality of their product.
UFU president, William Irvine then provided members with an update from the UFU in terms of the recent budget announcement and encouraging as many as possible to attend the planned UFU rally on Monday 18 November at the Eikon Centre, 7.30pm.
The Group looks forward to a busy winter programme and you can keep up to date with this on the UFU’s website or via text.
The next meeting in the winter programme is to be held at Hillyard House in Castlewellan and will be a Christmas dinner.
Organisers encourage all members to attend and they look forward to having the UFU CEO, Wesley Aston along to provide an update on all that the UFU is working on behalf of the industry.
For anyone interested in attending, please contact the Mourneview group office on 028 97478548 to confirm your booking.
Pictured above: Seamus Doyle (Mid-Down group chairman), William Irvine (UFU president), George Mullan (ABP Northern Ireland Managing Director) and Richard Kernohan (Mid-Down UFU group secretary).