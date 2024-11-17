Mid-Down UFU Group Focus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The Mid-Down group had a fantastic start to kick off for their winter programme on Monday 11 November when they had George Mullan from ABP Northern Ireland, speaking on “Maintaining Quality Beef”.

​This provided a great insight into the business and the efforts it goes to in terms of research for sustainability and quality of their product.

UFU president, William Irvine then provided members with an update from the UFU in terms of the recent budget announcement and encouraging as many as possible to attend the planned UFU rally on Monday 18 November at the Eikon Centre, 7.30pm.

The Group looks forward to a busy winter programme and you can keep up to date with this on the UFU’s website or via text.

Seamus Doyle (Mid-Down group chairman), William Irvine (UFU president), George Mullan (ABP Northern Ireland Managing Director) and Richard Kernohan (Mid-Down UFU group secretary).

The next meeting in the winter programme is to be held at Hillyard House in Castlewellan and will be a Christmas dinner.

Organisers encourage all members to attend and they look forward to having the UFU CEO, Wesley Aston along to provide an update on all that the UFU is working on behalf of the industry.

For anyone interested in attending, please contact the Mourneview group office on 028 97478548 to confirm your booking.

