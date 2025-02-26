Millgate Limousins announce 25th anniversary sale

Billed as "Millgate Marvels" this eagerly awaited sale headlines with 11 top drawer heifers and four exciting bull prospects.

Michael Loughran alongside son and daughter Michael and Christina formed Millgate Limousins in 2000, and since then have quietly worked away using the very best genetics available to them, to be considered as one of the most successful prefixes around. Their consistent sales toppers over the years have reached heights of 32,000 guineas and 30,000 guineas for Millgate Fame and Millgate Rob respectively.

Perhaps most importantly Millgate breeding stock has excelled for both pedigree and commercial herds right across the country.

In advance of the online sale the Loughran's are opening the farm gates to welcome visitors to view the catalogued lots. This takes place at 1 Mill Road, Cookstown BT80 9NU on Saturday, 15th March between 1-4pm.

The sale is in the hands of Harrison & Hetherington, and is in an online only format via the marteye platform.

James Little has been on farm to view the Millgate heifers and bulls and has advised: "These are without doubt some of the highest quality Limousin cattle we have had the pleasure of offering to the sales market. We have females on offer that are closely linked to headline names such as Millgate Fame and Rob, that ordinarily would not be available to purchase. The cattle are a credit to the Loughran family, and we do expect strong interest given the calibre right across the board."

The fully illustrated catalogue will be available shortly and can be obtained by contacting James Little 07872840685. For pre sale enquiries contact Christina Loughran 07818 025600

1 . MILLGA_1 (1).JPG Forthcoming online sale set to take place over the weekend 14-17th March. Photo: ALFIE SHAW Photo Sales