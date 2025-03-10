Millgate Limousins launch online anniversary sale

Michael Loughran and family have pulled out all the stops to produce a catalogue of 11 females and 4 bulls from their Millgate prefix sure to whet the appetite of both established and new breeders.

The sale will be run solely online with H&H via the marteye platform. New users are encouraged to register well in advance of the sale. Bidding opens online on Friday and runs right through the weekend closing from 7pm on Monday (17th March).

There is no compromise on quality right from the word go with Lot 1 sure to attract strong interest. “Millgate Uniform” represents two proven lines within the herd namely her sire Norman Ely who produced the 30k Millgate Rob. Uniform’s dam is Millgate Identical, full sister to the herd’s top achiever to date Millgate Fame who traded away at 32,000 guineas.

To be able to get the chance to secure breeding with this power behind it is quite rare, and an opportunity that simply should not be missed. Of course, the animal must also please the eye, and Lot 1 is one of the favourites.

There are eleven choice heifers on offer, with all star bloodlines on all sides of their pedigrees. They include “Millgate Urbright”, which is a beauty of a heifer that the Loughran’s had planned to add to their show pen given her outstanding quality and presence. However, they have resolved to offer Urbright as part of this special sale which is to celebrate 25 years since they formed the Millgate herd. This would be some heifer for Balmoral Show, with the entries still open until after the sale!

Four choice bulls also feature in the online sale, featuring Millgate Vegas who is a full brother to the 30,000 guineas Millgate Rob. He has been an outstanding breeder having produced the Champion commercial calf at Brecon for three years on the trot, topping at a whopping £13,000!

Viewing is essential to select your Millgate purchase, with an open viewing taking place this Saturday (15th) at 1 Mill Gate Road, Cookstown BT80 9NU between 1-4pm.

Export testing for purchases to Ireland and UK can be facilitated post sale.

For a fully illustrated online catalogue head to handh.marteye.ie. All pre sale enquiries to Christina Loughran 07818 025600 and James Little 07872 840685.

Lot 5 Millgate Urbright was destined for the Loughran's show team this season.

Lot 13 is Millgate Vegas and is a full brother to the 30,000 guineas Millgate Rob.

Lot 15 Millgate VIB is real stock bull potential