Minister announces launch of the recruitment competition to establish a new high Level Science Advisory Group

​DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced the launch of the recruitment competition to establish a new High-Level Science Advisory Group.

​The group will comprise of a Chairperson and up to nine Members and will advise on the development of science and evidence-based policies across the department’s remit.

Minister Muir said: “DAERA puts science at the heart of policy and delivery and independent expert advice from the High-Level Science Advisory Group will be central to that vision.

“The expertise from the High-Level Science Advisory Group will be an important resource to help DAERA access, interpret and understand the full range of relevant scientific information used in the development of evidence-based policies across my Department’s scientific remit."

He added: “I fully recognise that the successful delivery of DAERA’s policy, operational and regulatory responsibilities are of fundamental importance to the environmental, economic and social well-being of Northern Ireland and its population.”

Members of the High-Level Science Advisory Group (HLSAG) are not public appointments. The HLSAG will have a purely advisory role and will not direct any research expenditure or hold any statutory responsibilities.