Minister announces opening of 2025 Single Application and change to Entitlement Transfer Period

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced that the 2025 Single Application and Map Service is now open. The 2025 Entitlement Transfer Service will now open later in March and remain open until 15 May.

Minister Muir said: “The Single Application offers access to significant funding that will support farm businesses and our rural economy. These payments are a vital source of income for many farmers and highlight our ongoing commitment to building a resilient and sustainable agri-food sector across Northern Ireland.

“This year introduces the Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP) which will replace the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) and aid the transition to the Farm Sustainability Payment in 2026. The rules of FSTP are similar to BPS, although farmers will now have until the 15 May to trade entitlements and this will be the final year that eligible farmers can apply for the Young Farmers’ Payment and the Regional Reserve.”

Minister Muir added: “I encourage farmers to apply without delay via DAERA Online Services, and before Thursday 15 May to avoid late claim penalties. The final date for Single Applications is 9 June.”

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP) will be available in 2025 with the same scheme rules as the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS). The minimum claim size remains at 3 hectares of eligible land and farmers will require 3 entitlements.

2025 will also be the last year that eligible farm businesses can apply for Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP), and Regional Reserve. Farm businesses successful in their application for the YFP, will retain their ability to apply for payment for the full 5 year term.

Should farmers need help or guidance with their application they can call the Advisory Service Helpline on 0300 200 7848 and ask to speak with the Single Application Team.

The Single Application is the method for claiming the following schemes:

- Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP) (formerly Basic Payment Scheme BPS);

- Young Farmers’ Payment (YFP);

- Regional Reserve Entitlement allocation or top-up (as a Young Farmer or New Entrant);

- Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS);

- Farm Woodland Premium Scheme (FWPS);

- Farm Woodland Scheme (FWS);

- Forest Expansion Scheme (Annual Premia);

- Small Woodland Grant Scheme (SWGS); or

- Protein Crops Scheme

The Single Application and Map Service also allows farmers to notify DAERA of any changes to their land in 2025. Again, this should be done early to avoid penalties.

As Area-based Schemes move towards more digital communications, farm business members are advised to register now with NIDA or Government Gateway for a DAERA online account and regularly check their emails (including Junk emails) for communications from DAERA Area-based Schemes. Registration for a DAERA online account can be completed at https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/services/daera-online-services or call 0300 200 7848 for support to get registered, and ask to speak to the Single Application Team.