Minister announces £3.1million Rural Micro Capital Grant awards

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir MLA has announced grants totalling £3.1million benefitting an estimated 150,000 rural dwellers under his Department’s Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme (RMCGS).

Micro Capital grants of between £500 and £2,000 were available to rural voluntary and community organisations from the Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) funded Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme for projects tackling issues of local poverty and/or social isolation or implementing energy efficiency measures/environmental improvements.

Minister Muir made the announcement at Auld Toon Ulster Scots Society in Kells where he handed over their grant-aid Letter of Offer for £1,992, for the purchase of a defibrillator and six folding tables for use in their hall.

Earlier in the day, the Minister had also handed over a grant-aid Letter of Offer of £692 to Millisle & District Community Association, for the purchase of a Sander and a Thicknesser/Planer for use at their Men’s Shed.

Pictured with Minister Muir are members of the Auld Toon Scots society in Kells along with Briege Conway manager of the Northern Area Community Network. Pictured left to right, William Thompson, Briege Conway, Mervyn McDonald, Minister Andrew Muir, Karl Barr, Karen Strain, and Andrew Barr.

Minister Muir said: “This grant aid will help address locally identified poverty or social isolation issues and is expected to benefit 150,000 rural dwellers. Small capital grants have a very positive impact on the voluntary and community sector.

"It is fitting, at a time when the sector played such a crucial role in supporting rural communities affected by Storm Éowyn, that the grant-aid provides support to sustain and, in many cases, increase the provision of services offered by rural voluntary and community organisations.

"I am also particularly pleased to note that upwards on 250 Letters of Offer provide support to implement positive sustainable environmental improvements.”

Minister Muir continued: “I sincerely thank all the rural community-led organisations across Northern Ireland for their continued work in providing local services and building social cohesion in their areas."

Pictured with the Minister at the Millisle & District Community Association is Cliff Wilson, member of the Millisle Men’s Shed.

The scheme is being delivered by Rural Support Networks on behalf of DAERA.

Speaking at the event in Kells, Breige Conway manager of Northern Area Community Network (NACN) said: “The DAERA Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme continues to be a vital source of support for small voluntary and community organisation in rural areas. This funding enables them to invest in essential equipment, strengthening their ability to deliver crucial services and enhance the well-being of their local communities."

Commenting on the funding to Millisle & District Community Association, Nicholas McCrickard, manager of County Down Rural Community Network said: “Micro Grants have had a huge positive role to play in the lives of rural people all over the country. Men’s Sheds such as this one in Millisle directly impact on positive mental and physical health, keeping people active in loads of ways. We thank all the volunteers in Millisle who give their time selflessly so that others in the community can benefit from having local services and demand led activities provided close to their homes. We also thank DAERA for their ongoing commitment to rural communities.”