Minister details benefits of new Sustainable Agriculture Programme to dairy farmers

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has outlined the range of farm support measures available within the new Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP) for Northern Ireland’s dairy farmers.

Minister Muir said the SAP provides support to ensure dairy farmers across Northern Ireland continue to make a major contribution to the economy and play a key role in addressing the serious environmental and climate challenges.

Speaking at the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland conference, the Minister said: “Locally we produce some of the finest dairy products in the world including milk, butter, cheese and cream, with over 2.4 billion litres of milk processed annually and exported to over 80 countries around the globe.

“With over 3,000 dairy farming families, approximately 317,000 dairy cows and employing over 2,300 people within our dairy processing sector. The Northern Ireland dairy industry is an important contributor to our local economy with milk contributing to 31% of the gross output of NI agriculture in 2023.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir at the Dairy Council conference

“I believe whole heartedly in the potential of our agriculture sector to rise to the challenge of continuing to produce healthy, nutritious food, whilst doing more to tackle the climate and nature crisis. Farming has a huge amount to gain from taking an active role in improving our environment, and I am determined to support farmers in this endeavour. The schemes and measures of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme will play an instrumental role in supporting our dairy farmers make the changes on-farm to deliver a more sustainable future for current and future generations.”

The Minister also referenced his ambition to invest in nature friendly farming with farmers, being rewarded for delivering environmental public goods, alongside food production. Farming with Nature will become one of the key pillars within SAP and farmers will be rewarded for delivering essential ecosystem services.

“The Farming with Nature Package will be introduced in a phased approach with the aim of increasing the extent, quality and connectivity of habitats in the farm landscape within and outside of designated sites and priority habitat areas

“I plan to say more about this Package at Balmoral Show, together with opening dates subject to business cases and legislation being in place,” the Minister added.