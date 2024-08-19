Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue TD, has called for a “doubling down” on farm safety efforts.

The Minister made his remarks at the Farm Safety Live demonstration at the Tullamore Show, where he also highlighted the importance of safety around the use of quads.

Speaking at the event, Minister McConalogue said: “[Farm safety] is something that we have to absolutely double down our efforts on. Unfortunately, the past year has seen many fatalities and indeed injuries at farm level. And as we know, you're only ever one step away from potential fatal danger when you're on a farm. So safety has to be first and foremost in all of our thoughts at all times.

“And unfortunately, we've seen over the last period of time that the quads become one of the most dangerous machines in a farm, that have caused the most injuries. It is something that it is really important and everybody pays significant attention to. It's crucial that we all do everything possible at individual farm level to make sure our farms are safe places,” the Minister said.

Pictured at the opening of Farm Safety Live at the Tullamore Show were (from left to right) Ben Fearn, FRS Training; Colin Donnery, FRS Co-Op; Martin Heydon TD, Minister for State; Charlie McConalogue TD, Minister for Agriculture; Chelsey Cox McDonald, Tullamore Show; Pat Gilligan, FBD; Joe Molloy, Tullamore Show; Dr. Adrienne Duff, HSA and Martina Gormley, HSA. At the opening of the demonstration which has been developed by FRS Training, HSA and FBD, Minister McConalogue called for a “doubling down” on farm safety efforts.

His remarks on safety were echoed by Minister for State, Martin Heydon TD, who said: “Farm safety is an area that we are making progress. We are changing the culture and the attitude towards risk. We are the most dangerous workplace in all of Ireland, so we need to work very hard on this area. We've seen a 25% drop in fatalities in a 10 year role on average. But I'm really slow to talk about statistics, because behind every number is a family, a community devastated by a fatal instance on a farm, and this year, unfortunately, so far, we've had five fatalities on Irish farms. So while that figure is reducing, it still is too high, and that's why we continue to double our efforts,” Minister Heydon added.

The Ministers spoke ahead of the demonstration of Farm Safety Live, which this year put a special focus on the importance of safety around farm vehicles and livestock. Experts gave hands-on machinery demonstrations focusing on safe tractor driving and the use of quads/ATVs. While there were also additional showcases on the proper livestock handling. As part of the tractor demonstration, special attention was placed on the identification of blind spot hazards, which the HSA has indicated is a particular safety concern, especially around small children.

This was the ninth year of the interactive farm safety demonstration, which has been developed by FRS Training, HSA and FBD Insurance in conjunction with the Tullamore Show.

Colin Donnery, Group CEO of FRS Co-Op also spoke at the event saying: “I think the key message we were going to be pushing out in the next while is not to cut corners back on your farm. From a safety perspective, cutting corners costs lives. That is the message we need to get out there. This has been a challenging year for Irish farming but when it comes to questions of safety this is an area where taking chances can carry too high a cost. That is something we hope everyone who saw the Farm Safety Live demonstrations took away with them this year,” Mr. Donnery concluded.