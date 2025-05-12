Minister Muir announces seven new bathing water sites for Northern Ireland

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has announced that seven new bathing water sites have been formally identified for Northern Ireland.

The Minister made the announcement during Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful’s 2025 Beach and Marina Awards on Tuesday.

This is the first time new bathing water sites have been identified since 2018. To be identified, sites must meet certain criteria, including number of bathers or people using the site and the availability of facilities.

DAERA carries out regular testing of these formally identified bathing waters to ensure they are safe for bathing and releases this information to the public on a weekly basis during the bathing season, which runs from 1 June to mid-September each year.

DAERA also works closely with the bathing water operators through the Department’s Better Beaches Forum to focus efforts on improving water quality; improving beach cleanliness, signage and facilities management; and keeping people informed about Northern Ireland’s beaches.

Announcing the new bathing water sites, Minister Muir said: “Northern Ireland has some of the best beaches and bathing waters in these islands. Up until now, Northern Ireland has had 26 formally identified bathing waters. I am delighted to announce that I am adding a further seven sites to this list before this year’s bathing season.

“To provide confidence to the public, my Department regularly monitors these sites during the bathing season, which runs from 1 June to mid-September. The information is publicly available to allow bathers to make informed choices as to when to swim.

“My Department also supplies this important information to Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful to be used in the assessment for the prestigious Blue Flag Awards that we are here to celebrate today.

“Among the seven new sites being formally identified is Northern Ireland’s first inland site at Rea’s Wood on Lough Neagh. The primary focus of the bathing water programme is to provide good public health advice to bathers. This is particularly important for Rea’s Wood with the on-going blue-green algae problem.

“As part of the Executive-approved Lough Neagh Action Plan, my Department leads an Inter-Agency group to ensure timely advice is provided for swimmers at this site.

“It also demonstrates the need to improve water quality across Northern Ireland so health, environmental, and economic opportunities and benefits can be realised. A need I am committed to delivering.”

New bathing water sites which will be formally identified in the legislation before 1 June 2025: Brompton Bay (Bangor), Cushendall, Donaghadee, Drain's Bay, Portmuck, Rea's Wood (Antrim), Warrenpoint