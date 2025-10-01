Minister Muir appoints external facilitator for the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) Stakeholder Task and Finish Group

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has appointed an external facilitator for the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) Stakeholder Task and Finish Group.

Karen Brosnan, who brings over 25 years of experience working across agriculture, environment and public policy, will lead the multi-stakeholder group to consider responses to the NAP consultation, any alternative solutions and develop revised proposals for the NAP 2026-29 for the consideration of the Minister.

Welcoming the appointment, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “The appointment of Karen Brosnan will help facilitate a way forward on the Nutrients Action Programme to help improve water quality through working with the members of the Group to reach agreed solutions.

“I trust that her independence, expertise and previous experience will enable her to work with all interested parties to ensure a successful outcome. It is important that the Group now progresses its work with pace, to agree proposals that are evidence based, workable at farm level within realistic timeframes and which meet legislative requirements.”

The first meeting of the Group, which has representation from DAERA, the farming and agri-food sector and environmental groups, will take place in the very near future. The terms of reference will be confirmed following their agreement with the Group at its first meeting.

In response to the announcement, UFU president William Irvine said: "We have now received a draft of the terms of reference for the NAP Task and Finish Group and will consider these in consultation with our UFU environment committee and legal team before making any decision on future participation. We do have concerns about the level of representation being offered to the UFU. Currently, we have only been offered three seats which does not reflect the size, scope and diversity of the sectors we represent. On previous groups of this nature, the UFU has typically held four or five seats, which we believe is a more appropriate and balanced approach.”

Subject to those terms being agreed, the UFU says it believes the next step in the NAP process should be to give the stakeholder group sufficient time and space to engage meaningfully.