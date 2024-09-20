DAERA Minister is pictured with DAFM Minister Charlie McConologue at the Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois.

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has made his first official visit to the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, County Laois.

Now in its 93rd year, the event is one of the largest outdoor agricultural shows in Europe, attracting competitors and visitors from across Ireland and beyond, celebrating agricultural excellence and strengthening ties across the sector.

Speaking about the event, where Minister Muir engaged with several Northern Ireland ploughmen about the rigours of the competition and the technical skills required to succeed, the Minister said: “I was delighted to attend my first National Ploughing Championships here in County Laois. It is a cornerstone event for the agricultural sector, showcasing the best in farming innovation, technology, and heritage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Meeting competitors from Northern Ireland has been a particular highlight, and I have been deeply impressed by the high level of expertise and precision required for the competition. It was also encouraging to note a large number of NI businesses exhibiting at the event, promoting NI agri-food and exploring opportunities for new markets.”

DAERA Minister is pictured local competitor William Gill at the Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois.

During his visit, Minister Muir also met with Ministers from the Irish Government. Minister added: “I also had the opportunity to meet with DAFM Ministers Charlie McConalogue, Pippa Hackett, and also Martin Heydon, to discuss the challenges and opportunities we face north and south, including opportunities for collaboration. It’s vital we continue to work closely together, ensuring the agriculture sector remains resilient, innovative, and sustainable for future generations.”

In conclusion, the Minister added: “Finally, I would like to extend a special thank you to Mrs Anna May McHugh, the driving force behind the NPC. The success is testament to the hard work and dedication of all her team and the many volunteers.

“This event offers a unique annual opportunity to promote local agri-food to a much wider audience and learn the latest developments in both environmental and farming technology.”