Minister Muir chairs second Lough Neagh Stakeholder Forum

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has chaired the second Lough Neagh Stakeholder Forum on the shores of Lough Neagh at Ballyronan Marina.

The Forum brings together stakeholders as work continues to implement the 37-point Lough Neagh Action Plan.

Speaking following the second forum, Minister Muir said: “Today marks another important step in our shared journey to improve the water quality of Lough Neagh and its wider catchment. This is not a challenge that any single organisation or sector can address alone—it requires a collaborative, science-led, and sustained effort from all of us.

“This forum is an important platform for collaborative action. A number of key actions from the plan will be taken forward in the next period of time, it’s important we work together on the interventions needed to improve water quality.”

Minister Muir is pictured with members of the Lough Neagh Stakeholder Forum at Ballyronan Marina

The Minister concluded: “As I have previously stated, the serious water quality problems at Lough Neagh were decades in the making and will be decades in the fixing. It is sadly highly likely that we will yet again witness another recurrence of the blue-green algae blooms this year.

“In March last year I stated that difficult interventions will be required to address the ecological and biodiversity crisis declared at Lough Neagh. I will continue taking the action needed coupled with sustained engagement to help turn the tide on water quality at Lough Neagh and elsewhere.”

The Action Plan contains science led actions to tackle the blue-green algae blooms in Lough Neagh and secure longer-term improvements in water quality across Northern Ireland.

At the event stakeholders were provided with a progress update on the implementation of the Lough Neagh Action Plan with focus on communications and education activity underway.