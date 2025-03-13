Minister Muir launches DAERA’s Corporate Plan

Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir has launched his 10-point Corporate Plan for 2025-2027.

The plan sets a clear strategic direction for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) that helps travel a path towards a just transition to net zero, whilst also supporting the agri-food and fishing sectors, improving water quality and the environment, plus supporting rural communities.

Speaking about the Corporate Plan, Minister Muir said: “I am pleased to publish my Department’s Corporate Plan for 2025-27 which provides a 10-point roadmap for the rest of this Assembly mandate. Its theme is Towards 2050: Delivering a net zero nature positive future, supporting sustainable agriculture and thriving rural communities.

“I want to make sure that the decisions I take and the direction of travel I have set, delivers environmental improvements, supports our valuable agri-food and fishing sectors, improves water quality and achieves strong, sustainable and diverse rural communities, underpinned by science and research.”

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

The 10 key pledges are:

- Bring forward the Carbon Budget Regulations to set carbon budgets and publish the Climate Action Plan

- Improve water quality, including implement the Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan

- Improve Environmental Governance

- Continue roll out of the Sustainable Agriculture Programme

- Bring forward solutions to eradicate Bovine TB

- Deliver a range of new animal welfare priorities to protect domestic and farmed animals

- Deliver a new, partnership-based rural policy

- Publish and work to deliver a new Nature Recovery Strategy

- Publish and work to implement a new Waste Management Strategy

- Continue to fulfil our obligations to implement the Windsor Framework

“There are significant challenges to meet coupled with real budget pressures and a constrained mandate, but my Department is committed to working collectively to deliver on the pledges within this Corporate Plan,” he added.