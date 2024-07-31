Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir has paid a visit to the Ulster Folk Museum, Cultra to hear of investment plans for future developments at the site as well as the ongoing work around restoring ancient woodlands there.

During his visit Minister Muir met with some of The Conservation Volunteers who are based at the Ulster Folk Museum. This unique collaboration allows volunteers to connect with the museum and nature in new ways while making a personal contribution to environmental sustainability.

As part of his visit the Minister planted the first tree as part of the Woodland Renewal Project which focuses on restoring the area’s ancient woodlands.

"My visit to the Ulster Folk Museum afforded me the opportunity to see first hand the fantastic work being done through CEDaR – a longstanding partnership between National Museums NI, DAERA, and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency," the Minister said.

Ulster Folk Museum visit 1: (L-R) Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive, National Museums NI; Aaron ward, Director of Public Engagement, National Museums NI; and Andrew Muir MLA, Minister for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs

"I also had an opportunity to hear the plans for future development of the museum and meet with some of The Conservation Volunteers who are one of the key partners playing an integral part in the work of restoring the site’s ancient woodland, which has been threatened by the introduction of invasive species, and I was honoured to plant the first native tree as part of this project."