Minister Muir plants first tree in Woodland Renewal project at Ulster Folk Museum
and live on Freeview channel 276
During his visit Minister Muir met with some of The Conservation Volunteers who are based at the Ulster Folk Museum. This unique collaboration allows volunteers to connect with the museum and nature in new ways while making a personal contribution to environmental sustainability.
As part of his visit the Minister planted the first tree as part of the Woodland Renewal Project which focuses on restoring the area’s ancient woodlands.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"My visit to the Ulster Folk Museum afforded me the opportunity to see first hand the fantastic work being done through CEDaR – a longstanding partnership between National Museums NI, DAERA, and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency," the Minister said.
"I also had an opportunity to hear the plans for future development of the museum and meet with some of The Conservation Volunteers who are one of the key partners playing an integral part in the work of restoring the site’s ancient woodland, which has been threatened by the introduction of invasive species, and I was honoured to plant the first native tree as part of this project."
Kathryn Thomson, Chief Executive of National Museums NI, said: “We were delighted to welcome Minister Andrew Muir to the Ulster Folk Museum where we were able to share our ambitious plans to 'reawaken' the museum and unlock its potential as an environment and heritage resource. We were also able to outline our ongoing Woodland Renewal project which focuses on restoring our ancient woodlands on the site. It was fitting to have the Minister plant the first tree as part of this project. Initiatives such as this are made possible through meaningful collaboration with partners including CEDaR, NIEA, TCV, and the Woodland Trust; and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and biodiversity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.