Minister Timmy Dooley highlight’s role of the Seafood Development Programme in driving innovation

The technology, developed over five years of in-house research, uses advanced artificial intelligence and laser vision to grade shellfish with unmatched speed and accuracy. It can handle up to 10 pieces of fish per second and will be used to grade two of the company’s core products, Dublin Bay Prawns and Razor Clams.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Timmy Dooley TD, congratulated Dundalk Bay Seafoods on blazing a trail in innovation in the seafood sector.

“It is clear that Ireland’s Seafood Development Programme is playing a major role driving innovation and new technologies in the seafood sector, supporting companies in investing to be more productive, efficient and sustainable,” he said.

The Co. Louth company received a grant of €213,000 towards the new shellfish grader under the Seafood Processing Capital Investment Scheme. This scheme is implemented under Ireland’s Seafood Development Programme, which is jointly funded by the Irish government and EU Commission under the European Maritime, Fisheries and Aquaculture Fund (EMFAF).

“Embracing innovation will sustain growth, quality and international competitiveness. We need to continue to build on our reputation for world class seafood products and explore all avenues to develop our production capacity,” Minister Dooley continued.

Traditionally, shellfish processors have relied on manual sorting or basic grading based on size and weight. The new AI system adopted by Dundalk Bay Seafoods takes grading to the next level by identifying internal defects invisible to the human eye, such as soft shells, sand, cracks, or contaminants, without damaging the product.

“This puts us firmly at the forefront of innovation in seafood processing,” according to Patrick Lynch, Sales Director and third-generation member of the family-owned business. “We are no longer just grading for size or weight. We are grading for true quality. This is a game changer not just for Dundalk Bay Seafoods, but for the entire Irish seafood industry.”

Other key benefits of the new AI grader are enhanced food safety, with contaminants such as glass or metal being identified, improving consumer safety and supporting strict food safety and export regulation. In addition, every inspection is recorded and archived, while waste is minimised supporting greener operations.

Said Patrick Lynch: “For example, the new AI grader means Dublin Bay Prawns affected by soft shells or sand, issues which are hard to detect without breaking the shell, will now be automatically rerouted for tailing or secondary processing. Razor clams can be pre-sorted for optimal meat content and cleanliness, ensuring only premium product reaches high-value markets.”

The innovation forms part of Dundalk Bay Seafoods broader three-year strategy to lead in sustainable, tech-driven seafood processing. This includes expanding its product range, adopting greener energy solutions, investing in sustainable packaging, and optimising logistics to reduce its carbon footprint.

As part of this growth strategy, the company has committed to reinvesting 35% of its cashflow into research, innovation, and development, reinforcing its long-term commitment to resilience, competitiveness, and sustainability.

“This isn’t just about automation,” added Lynch. “It’s about smarter, safer, and more sustainable processing. With this technology, we can extract more value from every single piece of shellfish, deliver consistent quality to our customers, and ensure we meet the strictest global standards.”

“At a time when seafood processors are coping with challenges ranging from sustainability demands to market volatility, we are hoping to prove that the smart use of technology and innovation can deliver real-world solutions.”

Lynch added: “It is important to keep up with technology if you are to stay competitive in this business. It took us five years of research to reach this point, and we are still not finished. We are currently designing an in-feed part for the grader which will give us a better through put.”

Richard Donnelly, BIM Development & Innovation Services Director, said: “BIM firmly believes that innovation and technological development are critical in driving the Irish seafood industry forward. With an increasingly competitive marketplace investments such as the one that Dundalk Bay Seafoods are making will position Ireland as a world leader in this sector.”

Dundalk Bay Seafoods is a third-generation family business which currently processes around 4 tonnes of shellfish a day, the equivalent to approximately 100,000 individual pieces. Founded in 1975 Dundalk Bay Seafood’s is the longest-operating Dublin Bay Prawn processor in Ireland. Its product range includes Frozen at Sea Prawns, Razor Clams, King Scallops, and Blue Lobster which are all locally sourced. It supplies to Italy, France, Spain, and China. DundalkBaySeafoods.com

The Seafood Processing Capital Investment Scheme is administered by BIM on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, and further details in relation to the scheme are available on www.bim.ie

Directors of Dundalk Bay Seafoods, Pat (left) and Cathal Lynch, pictured in their new processing plant which features Ireland's first-ever AI-powered shellfish grader, a cutting-edge innovation that will transform how prawns and razor clams are sorted and prepared for market.

Prawns that have been graded at the Dundalk Bay Seafoods new processing plant which features Ireland's first-ever AI-powered shellfish grader, a cutting-edge innovation that will transform how prawns and razor clams are sorted and prepared for market.