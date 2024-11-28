A review of Northern Ireland’s approach to tackling bovine tuberculosis (bTB), including nearly 40 proposals to help eradicate the disease, has been welcomed by Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir.

Minister Muir asked the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) Brian Dooher to complete this thorough review into all matters relating to the bTB programme and policy.

The review, which contains nearly 40 proposals, is structured around three thematic areas of people, cattle and wildlife. It contains the CVO’s opinion on the corrective measures which, if implemented holistically, would help resolve the deteriorating disease picture here.

These proposals include actions aimed at changing culture; protecting uninfected herds from disease; detecting and removing infection effectively and efficiently; reducing transmission to other herds and wildlife; development of a wildlife intervention strategy; changes to compensation and proposals for further research, and a new approach to regionalisation.

Minister Muir and his Department will now consider the Review with the Minister seeking, as a first step, that officials urgently provide options for the establishment of a new industry/government partnership body to produce a delivery plan, based on the CVO Review and the Departments 2022 bTB Eradication Strategy, as quickly as possible. The Minister has indicated his commitment for this body to commence work by January 2025.

Receiving the report, Minister Muir said: “I welcome the Chief Veterinary Officer’s report and would like to express my thanks to the range of stakeholders for their engagement in the review which was undertaken at pace over recent months. This is a pivotal report giving us a detailed and Northern Ireland specific overview of current challenges which has the potential to help put us on a much better course towards aim of bTB eradication.

“Collaboration and partnership working is key to help turn the situation around, it is of fundamental importance that industry, stakeholders and government work closer together.

“The status quo is not an option, change over short, medium and long term is essential. The mental health impact upon farmers is of deep personal concern to me and the significant financial burden upon both the industry and borne by government cannot continue.

bTB herd incidence and animal incidence rates in Northern Ireland have continued to rise, standing at 10.41% and 1.158% for the last 12 months to the end of October 2024. In the 2023/24 financial year, total Departmental bTB programme expenditure was £55.7million of which £36.5 million was paid in compensation. This is a rise of 39% since 2020/21.

The Minister continued: “I am immediately confirming my acceptance of Brian’s proposal that a new bTB Partnership Steering Group should be established, comprising representatives from the farming, wildlife and veterinary communities.

“I intend to have this group set up by the start of January and its first task will be to work through with the CVO the proposals in his paper in a spirit of co-design, with a particular focus on identifying the immediate priorities for action and the steps needed to put them in place.

“This cannot be a lengthy process and I will therefore be looking for a delivery plan from the group before the end of March, accompanied by a communications plan.”

DAERA have said that this document reflects a review undertaken by the CVO. It does not reflect any final decision from the Minister at this juncture. A number of the elements, if advanced, will be subject to further policy development, financial and legislative assessment, and ultimate consideration by the Minister in the time ahead.

Speaking of his review, CVO Brian Dooher said: “This review has provided a stark picture of the particular challenges we face in the fight to control bTB, challenges which must be overcome if we are to finally set NI on a path to eradication.

“The urgency with which this now must be addressed is a direct response to the significant deterioration in the national bTB situation in NI, with a concurrent increase in expenditure. These proposals are, I hope, the start of a new journey on our path to control and eradicate this disease from NI.”

The review can be accessed via the DAERA website at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/chief-veterinary-officer-review-bovine-tuberculosis-northern-ireland-november-2024