Mixbury Hall Lucinda crowned 2025 British Simmental Virtual Show Supreme Champion

Mixbury Hall Lucinda

The 2025 British Simmental Virtual Show reached a thrilling conclusion on “Simmental Super Sunday”, 17th August, with Mixbury Hall Lucinda, a 2020-born cow from Vernon and Jon Bailey, Mixbury Hall Farm, Brackley, Northants, being crowned Overall Supreme Champion.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s staging, the sixth edition of the UK’s largest online pedigree cattle show, attracted a mighty 429 Simmentals from 89 breeders, competing across six classes, over six weeks.

Lucinda, sired by the herd’s noted Tilbrook Frank (himself Virtual Show Male Champion in 2021) and out of Mixbury Hall Damelsa, emerged victorious after winning the Female Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a first for the competition, both the Female Champion and Male Champion came from the same home, the 70 breeding female Northamptonshire based Mixbury Hall herd. The Male Championship title went to Vale Royal North Star, bought in a private deal, and who was also named Overall Reserve Supreme Champion.

Vale Royal North Star.

Supreme Championship judge David Hazelton of the renowned Ranfurly herd, Dungannon, Northern Ireland, said of his Supreme Champion: “Mixbury Hall Lucinda just oozes Simmental breed character, with a lovely feminine head, a great top line, real stature to her, and with tremendous length from hook to pin. She has a snug udder with ideally sized teats – perfect for what I call a ‘hands free calf’, able to suckle unaided from day one.”

Lucinda initially topped a highly competitive class of 60 cows in milk, judged by Heather Duff, Pitmudie herd, Brechin, Angus, before being awarded the Female Championship by Vikki Wood, Popes herd, Lancashire.

With regards to the Male Champion, and Overall reserve Supreme, Vale Royal North Star, the judge David Hazelton praised the bull as being: “Just a terrific Simmental bull with exceptional length, easy fleshing, and with a great carcase.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Star won through a strong section of 141 males, including 27 senior bulls judged by Neil McGowan of the Incheoch herd, Alyth, Blairgowrie. The Male Championship was later awarded by Cornish breeder Steve Gummow of the Killiworgie herd. 2022 born, Vale Royal North Star is by the noted AI sire Auchorachan Hercules 16 (ET) EX 92, and is out of Vale Royal Annie who herself won the 2023 Simmental Virtual Show Championship for breeder James Arnold, Tarporley, Cheshire.

Speaking immediately at the close of the ‘Simmental Super Sunday’, and after receiving the Championship awards, an ‘over the moon’ Jon Bailey said: “As a family we are absolutely delighted to have won both the Male and Female Championships, and the Overall Supreme – it’s incredible. The Virtual Show has been brilliant for showcasing our stock at Mixbury Hall, and for promoting the Simmental breed across the UK. At Mixbury Hall, we strive to produce quality cattle – good, milky, feminine, easy-fleshing cows that start breeding young and continue breeding well. We feel Simmental really is the breed that does it all.”

Jon also praised the wider competition and went on to say: “A huge well done to all breeders who entered, and to the judges for their time and effort. The Virtual Show is a fantastic event – great fun to take part in and to watch.”

On behalf of the British Simmental Cattle Society, the BSCS President Chris Martindale, of the Forsdale herd, Shropshire, said: “Many congratulations to the Bailey family – winning a clean sweep of Championships from an entry of 429 quality Simmentals is a remarkable achievement. The Virtual Show continues to be an outstanding platform to promote the maternal and terminal qualities of British Simmental. Above all, it brings people together, showcases cattle on an inexpensive platform, and delivers a lot of fun along the way. It’s a competition that is very much anticipated and is now a firm fixture in the Simmental calendar.”