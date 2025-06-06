Mobuoy waste operators sentenced to a total of 33 months imprisonment

stock image

Two company directors have been sentenced to a total of 33 months imprisonment for their role in the illegal dumping of waste at the Mobuoy landfill site in Derry.

Sentencing the two defendants, who had previously pleaded guilty to waste offences, Judge Rafferty KC told Londonderry Crown Court that: “The time has long passed where those who commit environmental crime motivated by greed can expect to walk free from the consequences of their actions.”

Paul Doherty (67), a director of Campsie Sand and Gravel Ltd, from Culmore Road, Londonderry, who pleaded guilty to seven waste offences was sentenced to 12 months in custody on each count, to run concurrently.

Gerry Farmer (56), a director of City Industrial Waste Ltd, from Westlake, Londonderry, who pleaded guilty to three waste offences was sentenced to 21 months in custody on each count, to run concurrently.

Sentencing of Waste management company City Industrial Waste Ltd of 60 Mobuoy Road, Campsie, BT47 3JQ which pleaded guilty to three offences has been deferred to a later date as part of the Proceeds of Crime process.

Commenting on the conclusion of the case, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir said: “This was an abhorrent environmental crime of unprecedented proportions carried out over many years as part of a deliberate and sophisticated operation by criminals seeking to profit from the illegal disposal of controlled waste.

“Despite the complexity, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency worked with the Public Prosecution Service to build a case against the defendants, who pled guilty in the face of the evidence presented.”

Parallel to the criminal investigation the NIEA Financial Investigation & Business Support Branch is continuing its financial investigation into the three defendants under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

Minister Muir intends to soon launch a public consultation on the draft Remediation Strategy for the Mobuoy site.

Following an industry standard process, this draft strategy, has been developed by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), alongside specialist contaminated land experts and will focus on the long-term remediation of the site.

The draft strategy’s key objectives are protection of River Faughan water quality, protection of the Northern Ireland Water drinking water supply and improvement of groundwater quality.

Minister Muir continued: “Looking to the long-term future of the Mobuoy site, I have approved the launch of a consultation on the draft Remediation Strategy which will now commence as soon as possible.

“In addition, the Independent Panel on strengthening environmental governance is progressing its work at pace which will enable me to make proposals to the Executive on the way forward this autumn. Work to achieve a more streamlined and effective penalty regime for environmental crimes is also being progressed.”

As well as pursuing those who carried out these crimes, safeguarding public health and protecting the water quality of the River Faughan have been of utmost importance. NIEA continues to implement a comprehensive Environmental Monitoring Programme (EMP) at the site, which includes site and riverbank inspections, surface water and groundwater monitoring, together with daily laboratory testing of water quality. To date, there has been no adverse impact on the safety of drinking water supplied from the river.