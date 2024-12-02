Moneyscalp and Ballygowan Blondes are a tonic for winter blues at Calf Show

John Barry's Senior Calf Champion was the winner of senior male class, Moneyscalp Vodka. Vodka is a long and powerful son of Bridge Obama and by Gledney Izzy. Standing Reserve Senior was the winner of the senior female class, Ballygowan Ursula. Ursula is sired by Allacott Herbert and out of Ballygowan Rita.

The Junior Champion and Reserve came from the keenly contested Junior heifer class. February born Ballygowan Victoria was tapped out Junior Champion, sired by Budore Rolo and out of Ballygowan Inspire. Reserve Junior Champion Silverwood Vita was the youngest Blonde calf in the ring. Sired by Stonlea Orion and out of Silverwood Roux.

Judge John Barry commented: “Vodka has great length with soft fleshing and being darker in colour caught my eye when he walked in. He has a very muscled end and should make an excellent stock bull. One to keep an eye on in the future. Ursula, the reserve senior, should make an excellent cow and has a leg in each corner. Her stablemate Ballygowan Victoria, the Junior Champion, is a powerful heifer with a nice head and a good pelvis. Silverwood Vita, the reserve junior, is a very shapely young heifer with plenty of width.”

The Club would like to thank John Barry Moran for judging the Blonde classes, stewards Alan Carson, Roger and Victoria Johnston, show organisers and Ballymena Market for an excellent new venue.

Sponsoring the Blonde Classes once again was BVC Farm Vets and it was great to have Jarlath Holland along to represent them. The club is indebted to BVC for their continued support.

A special well done to Owen Farrell and Caitlin McGartland who were both reserve champions in the Countryside Services Junior and Intermediate young Handlers classes respectively.

Last but not least - thanks to Bo Davidson for capturing the day’s fun and action on camera.

Blonde Results;

Senor Bull Class: 1st Moneyscalp Vodka; 2nd Ballygowan Vice

Senior Heifer Class: 1st Ballygowan Ursula; 2nd Drumnafern Violet

Junior Heifer Class: 1st Ballygowan Victoria; 2nd Silverwood Vita; 3rd Ballygowan Velvet; 4th Silverwood Viv

Pairs: 1st Silverwood Blondes; 2nd and 3rd Ballygowan Blondes

Senior Champion: Moneyscalp Vodka

Reserve Senor Champion: Ballygowan Ursula

Junior Champion: Ballygowan Victoria

Reserve Junior Champion: Silverwood Vita

1 . 9 (1).jpg Neil McKnight of Silverwood Blondes winning the Reserve Junior Champion with judge John Barry Moran. Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales

2 . 9 (1).jpg Neil McKnight of Silverwood Blondes winning the Reserve Junior Champion with judge John Barry Moran. Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales

3 . 6 (1).jpg Second place senior bull, Ballygowan Vice with handler Kacey Bowman. Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales